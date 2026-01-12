'What a Creep': Trump, 79, Slammed for Making Bizarre Joke About 'Grabbing' Pregnant Karoline Leavitt, 28
Jan. 12 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has made another bizarre comment about his 28-year-old press secretary Karoline Leavitt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While speaking with reporters on Air Force One, Trump, 79, joked about not being able to grab onto Leavitt as the plane experienced intense turbulence.
Trump Jokes About 'Grabbing' Leavitt
Video footage captured the president swaying back and forth, trying to steady himself through turbulence as reporters asked him questions about Venezuela.
Trump initially warned the press, "It's going to be very rough in about 10 minutes, so we'll have to go a little bit quickly. They just said, very, very rough."
While reporters repeated their questions, Trump ignored them as he turned to Leavitt, who was standing behind him, and said: "I'm looking for something to grab here."
"Because it's going to get rough," Trump continued. "I think you did this to me, you put me in a position where there's absolutely nothing to grab."
"So I'm looking for something to grab. And it's not going to be Karoline," Trump added as the expecting mother giggled.
Social media users were quick to label the president's comment about his press secretary "creepy."
"What a creep," remarked one X user who shared a clip of the exchange.
"Yuck, Karoline is about 20 years too old for him," mocked a user as another chimed in, "Why is Melania married to this guy?"
One critic shared an infamous photo of Trump and his late former friend, convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and wrote, "Old habits die hard."
Trump Rants About Leavitt's 'Lips'
This isn't the first time Trump has made uncomfortable comments about Leavitt.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the president fueled concern about his mental acuity when he went on a bizarre rant about the press secretary's lips at a recent rally in Pennsylvania meant to address economic concerns.
"We even brought our superstar today, Karoline," the president told the crowd. "Isn't she great? Is Karoline great?"
His speech then went off the rails as he focused on Leavitt's lips – and made strange "machine gun" sounds to describe them.
"You know, when she goes on television, Fox (News), like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate," Trump continued. "When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop-op-op-op, like a little machine gun."
"She's got no fear... because we have the right policy – we don't have men in women's sports ... we don't have to sell transgender to everybody, we don't have to sell open borders where the whole world is allowed to come into our country from prisons and everywhere else," the 79-year-old added. "So she's got a little bit easier job. I wouldn't want to be the other side's press secretary."
Trump repeated the line about Leavitt's "machine gun" lips while speaking to reporters following his trip to Israel in October 2025.
"How's Karoline doing? Is she doing good?" the president asked reporters. "Should Karoline be replaced?"
When one reporter replied, "That’s up to you, sir," the president shot back, "It'll never happen. That face... and those lips, they move like a machine gun, right?"
After his rant about Leavitt, social media users accused the avid golfer of treating his press secretary like "a cart girl."
"Youngest press secretary in history, and he treats her like a cart girl on his golf course," one X user said, while a second added, "No president talks like that! He sounds like the pervert delivery truck driver at my job."