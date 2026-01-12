Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Ivanka, You're Uninvited! Melania Trump 'Bans' The Don's Oldest Daughter From Attending Documentary Premiere

Composite photo of Ivanka and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump wants her premiere night for her film 'all to herself,' a source spilled.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 12 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melania Trump has "banned" Ivanka Trump from attending her documentary premiere, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Melania will not be having her stepdaughter present at the January 29 premiere of Melania at the Trump Kennedy Center.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Doesn't Melania Trump Want Ivanka at Her Movie Premiere?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is 'drawing a line' and 'Ivanka knows her place,' a source shared.

According to an insider, the night the Amazon-backed film makes its big debut, "Melania wants this night all to herself."

"When the spotlight's this dim, no one's sharing it," they dished.

The film has been in production for over a year and cost a whopping $40million to produce. But industry insiders are reportedly scoffing at it.

It's not helping matters that the movie was directed by Brett Ratner, who has a bad reputation after being accused of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Is 'Drawing a Line'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's film is coming out on January 30.

The documentary follows Melania through the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's second term in the White House.

"It’s Melania, front and center, no interruptions," another source spilled. "She's drawing a line. Ivanka knows her place."

An insider shared Ivanka did talk to her friends about not being invited to the premiere, noting, "Of course it hurts, but I’m not surprised."

Article continues below advertisement

What Will We See in Melania's Film?

Source: @MelaniaTrump/X

Melania Trump's documentary will feature her getting ready to be the first lady of the United States for a second time.

As Radar previously reported, Melania's son, Barron, is set to make his big-screen debut in the film.

In the trailer, we see Melania preparing to become the first lady of the United States of America again.

"Everyone wants to know, so here it is," her voice states over multiple clips of her getting ready to take on the prestigious position for the second time.

At two points in the footage, Melania is seen beaming at her only son, Barron, and in another clip, he is seen waving to an audience.

Other interesting nuggets in the trailer include her calling Donald to congratulate him.

"Did you watch it?" he asks Melania, who quickly answers, "I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news."

Their interaction was quickly discussed on social media, with one person writing, "'Did you watch it?' 'I did not. I will see it on the news.' She' an icon. She's a legend. She is the moment."

Others called her an "icon" and a "legend" for what she said to the Prez.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
generals alarmed donald trump order draw up greenland invasion plans

'Crazy and Illegal': Generals Alarmed by Donald Trump's Order to Draw Up Greenland Invasion Plans, Sources Claim

Composite photo of Jake Tapper and Kristi Noem

'Anyone With Eyes Can See': CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Blasts Kristi Noem for 'False' Claims After Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

Rumors of Trouble in Melania and Donald Trump's Marriage

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania and Donald Trump reportedly have been sleeping apart in the White House.

The film is coming on the heels of rumblings that there's trouble in paradise between Donald and Melania.

As Radar shared, there have been rumblings their marriage is "purely transactional."

"It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there," a source noted after Donald won his second term as president. "They'll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms."

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former BFF and advisor, explained why she believes they have a "transactional marriage": "Donald got arm candy... and Melania got two dynamic decades (as a model)."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.