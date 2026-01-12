Ivanka, You're Uninvited! Melania Trump 'Bans' The Don's Oldest Daughter From Attending Documentary Premiere
Jan. 12 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET
Melania Trump has "banned" Ivanka Trump from attending her documentary premiere, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Melania will not be having her stepdaughter present at the January 29 premiere of Melania at the Trump Kennedy Center.
Why Doesn't Melania Trump Want Ivanka at Her Movie Premiere?
According to an insider, the night the Amazon-backed film makes its big debut, "Melania wants this night all to herself."
"When the spotlight's this dim, no one's sharing it," they dished.
The film has been in production for over a year and cost a whopping $40million to produce. But industry insiders are reportedly scoffing at it.
It's not helping matters that the movie was directed by Brett Ratner, who has a bad reputation after being accused of sexual harassment and misconduct.
Melania Trump Is 'Drawing a Line'
The documentary follows Melania through the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's second term in the White House.
"It’s Melania, front and center, no interruptions," another source spilled. "She's drawing a line. Ivanka knows her place."
An insider shared Ivanka did talk to her friends about not being invited to the premiere, noting, "Of course it hurts, but I’m not surprised."
What Will We See in Melania's Film?
As Radar previously reported, Melania's son, Barron, is set to make his big-screen debut in the film.
In the trailer, we see Melania preparing to become the first lady of the United States of America again.
"Everyone wants to know, so here it is," her voice states over multiple clips of her getting ready to take on the prestigious position for the second time.
At two points in the footage, Melania is seen beaming at her only son, Barron, and in another clip, he is seen waving to an audience.
Other interesting nuggets in the trailer include her calling Donald to congratulate him.
"Did you watch it?" he asks Melania, who quickly answers, "I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news."
Their interaction was quickly discussed on social media, with one person writing, "'Did you watch it?' 'I did not. I will see it on the news.' She' an icon. She's a legend. She is the moment."
Others called her an "icon" and a "legend" for what she said to the Prez.
Rumors of Trouble in Melania and Donald Trump's Marriage
The film is coming on the heels of rumblings that there's trouble in paradise between Donald and Melania.
As Radar shared, there have been rumblings their marriage is "purely transactional."
"It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there," a source noted after Donald won his second term as president. "They'll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms."
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former BFF and advisor, explained why she believes they have a "transactional marriage": "Donald got arm candy... and Melania got two dynamic decades (as a model)."