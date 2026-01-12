Tom Cruise's Ex Ana de Armas Spotted Cozying Up to 'Euphoria' Star Jacob Elordi at Golden Globes — Three Months After Split from 'Top Gun' Icon
Jan. 12 2026, Published 9:06 a.m. ET
Hollywood actress Ana de Armas was spotted cozying up to Jacob Elordi at the Golden Globes, three months after her split from Tom Cruise.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former co-stars, who appeared in 2022 movie Deep Water, held hands as they were holding a conversation inside the Beverly Hilton among star-studded guests.
Holding Hands And Smiling
According to onlookers, De Armas, 37, held a small smile on her face as she talked with the Frankenstein actor, 28, who was shortlisted for two gongs.
He also lightly touched her arm as the pair shared a laugh before the main ceremony kicked off.
It comes after the Knives Out star ended her nine-month romance Cruise in October.
The former couple were first romantically linked back in February 2025 and were seen on other public outings together afterwards.
They were also spotted holding hands during a getaway to Vermont in July of last year.
RadarOnline.com told how de Armas pulled the plug on the relationship because she couldn't tolerate his control freak tendencies.
Bitter Break-Up
And Cruise was fuming as he believes the Cuban-born actress used him to boost her career.
An insider said: "Ana's friends aren't shocked they didn't last.
"She got swept up in the excitement of dating a huge movie star, but they could see from the start that the dynamic was totally off-balance.
"Tom was constantly micromanaging her, telling her how to handle everything from her image to her workouts to her career choices.
“At first, she was flattered, but eventually she felt suffocated. She asked for space and Tom took it hard. Things kind of snowballed from there."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the pair's romance zoomed from zero to 60, with Cruise feverishly planning to pop the question.
Career Leg-Up
He fell hard and fast for the Blade Runner 2049 actress, who previously broke the heart of Ben Affleck, and spoiled her with gifts and lavish trips around Europe.
Despite the split, it is claimed that they're still hoping to work together, although pals say it will take the action hero – previously married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes – time to lick his wounds.
Meanwhile, Elordi also recently ended his romance with Olivia Jade — the daughter of Lori Loughlin.
The pair had an on-and-off relationship which began in 2021, with the stars splitting last year in August.
However, they briefly rekindled their romance until officially going their separate ways in October.
An insider said at the time: "I''s fully over. They are not getting back together."
The Euphoria star previously reflected on collaborating with de Armas and Ben Affleck in Deep Water.
He said: "They are such wonderful performers and they've really earned their stripes.
"We'd sit and jive a little bit, but I mean probably just watching what they do and seeing how they do it is a lesson in itself."