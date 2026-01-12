Tom Cruise's Ex Ana de Armas Spotted Cozying Up to 'Euphoria' Star Jacob Elordi at Golden Globes — Three Months After Split from 'Top Gun' Icon

According to onlookers, De Armas, 37, held a small smile on her face as she talked with the Frankenstein actor, 28, who was shortlisted for two gongs.

He also lightly touched her arm as the pair shared a laugh before the main ceremony kicked off.

It comes after the Knives Out star ended her nine-month romance Cruise in October.

The former couple were first romantically linked back in February 2025 and were seen on other public outings together afterwards.

They were also spotted holding hands during a getaway to Vermont in July of last year.

RadarOnline.com told how de Armas pulled the plug on the relationship because she couldn't tolerate his control freak tendencies.