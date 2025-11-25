Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Cruise
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas' Explosive Breakup – Actress Felt 'Suffocated' by His Need to 'Constantly Micromanage Her'

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' explosive breakup was caused because 'the actress felt suffocated by his control.'
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' explosive breakup was caused because 'the actress felt suffocated by his control.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Crushed Tom Cruise is single again after being dumped by galpal Ana de Armas – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's shaping up to be a messy split as they trade insults and blame.

Insiders said the high-profile pair, who began dating in February, are barely on speaking terms as they go their separate ways.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside The Split

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Ana de Armas 'felt suffocated by Tom Cruise's controlling behavior during their whirlwind romance.'
Source: MEGA

Ana de Armas 'felt suffocated by Tom Cruise's controlling behavior during their whirlwind romance.'

Article continues below advertisement

The 63-year-old Mission: Impossible superstar is griping to friends that the 37-year-old Cuban beauty used him to boost her career, while she's complaining that she couldn't tolerate his control freak tendencies another moment.

"Ana's friends aren't shocked they didn't last," said an insider. "She got swept up in the excitement of dating a huge movie star, but they could see from the start that the dynamic was totally off-balance.

"Tom was constantly micromanaging her, telling her how to handle everything from her image to her workouts to her career choices. At first, she was flattered, but eventually she felt suffocated. She asked for space and Tom took it hard. Things kind of snowballed from there."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the pair's romance zoomed from zero to 60, with Cruise feverishly planning to pop the question.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Fell Fast For The Young Actress

Article continues below advertisement
De Armas ended her relationship with Cruise after months of tension.
Source: MEGA

De Armas ended her relationship with Cruise after months of tension.

Article continues below advertisement

He fell hard and fast for the Blade Runner 2049 actress, who previously broke the heart of Ben Affleck, and spoiled her with gifts and lavish trips around Europe.

Despite the split, it is claimed that they're still hoping to work together, although pals say it will take the action hero – previously married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes – time to lick his wounds.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Prince William is 'planning to banish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family.'

EXCLUSIVE: Furious Prince William 'Plotting to Banish' Estranged Brother Harry and Meghan Markle – as Future King 'Wants Them Erased From the Royal Family'

John Lennon's killer admitted he shot the Beatle icon to become famous, calling his act completely selfish.

EXCLUSIVE: John Lennon's Killer Denied Parole Again — Murderer Admits He Shot Beatle Icon 'To Become Famous' in 'Completely Selfish' Tragedy

Article continues below advertisement
Friends claimed Cruise struggled to accept Ana de Armas' need for space as their relationship unraveled.
Source: MEGA

Friends claimed Cruise struggled to accept Ana de Armas' need for space as their relationship unraveled.

"He's upset," said an insider. "He had very high hopes and now he has to face his big fear that he's somehow undatable. He's saying he feels used and that Ana suddenly went from red-hot to ice-cold as soon as she had no use for him.

"But from her perspective, she couldn't handle the intensity. He's an incredible person in many ways, but his need to be in control can be overwhelming for people. It certainly was for Ana."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.