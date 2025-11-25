EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas' Explosive Breakup – Actress Felt 'Suffocated' by His Need to 'Constantly Micromanage Her'

The 63-year-old Mission: Impossible superstar is griping to friends that the 37-year-old Cuban beauty used him to boost her career, while she's complaining that she couldn't tolerate his control freak tendencies another moment.

"Ana's friends aren't shocked they didn't last," said an insider. "She got swept up in the excitement of dating a huge movie star, but they could see from the start that the dynamic was totally off-balance.

"Tom was constantly micromanaging her, telling her how to handle everything from her image to her workouts to her career choices. At first, she was flattered, but eventually she felt suffocated. She asked for space and Tom took it hard. Things kind of snowballed from there."

the pair's romance zoomed from zero to 60, with Cruise feverishly planning to pop the question.