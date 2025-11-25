EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas' Explosive Breakup – Actress Felt 'Suffocated' by His Need to 'Constantly Micromanage Her'
Nov. 25 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Crushed Tom Cruise is single again after being dumped by galpal Ana de Armas – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's shaping up to be a messy split as they trade insults and blame.
Insiders said the high-profile pair, who began dating in February, are barely on speaking terms as they go their separate ways.
Inside The Split
The 63-year-old Mission: Impossible superstar is griping to friends that the 37-year-old Cuban beauty used him to boost her career, while she's complaining that she couldn't tolerate his control freak tendencies another moment.
"Ana's friends aren't shocked they didn't last," said an insider. "She got swept up in the excitement of dating a huge movie star, but they could see from the start that the dynamic was totally off-balance.
"Tom was constantly micromanaging her, telling her how to handle everything from her image to her workouts to her career choices. At first, she was flattered, but eventually she felt suffocated. She asked for space and Tom took it hard. Things kind of snowballed from there."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the pair's romance zoomed from zero to 60, with Cruise feverishly planning to pop the question.
Tom Fell Fast For The Young Actress
He fell hard and fast for the Blade Runner 2049 actress, who previously broke the heart of Ben Affleck, and spoiled her with gifts and lavish trips around Europe.
Despite the split, it is claimed that they're still hoping to work together, although pals say it will take the action hero – previously married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes – time to lick his wounds.
"He's upset," said an insider. "He had very high hopes and now he has to face his big fear that he's somehow undatable. He's saying he feels used and that Ana suddenly went from red-hot to ice-cold as soon as she had no use for him.
"But from her perspective, she couldn't handle the intensity. He's an incredible person in many ways, but his need to be in control can be overwhelming for people. It certainly was for Ana."