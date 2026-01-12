Is Marlon Brando the Real Father of Michael Jackson's Son Blanket?: Hollywood Icon 'Donated Sperm to the Singer' Amid Longstanding Paternity Rumors
Jan. 12 2026, Published 8:03 a.m. ET
Hollywood icon Marlon Brando may be the father of Michael Jackson's son Blanket, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Godfather actor, 80, is at the center of allegations he donated sperm to the Thriller star before Blanket — real name Prince Michael Jackson II — was born via surrogate in 2002.
Close Friends With Jackson
Friends of Jackson’s family believe Brando may have donated the sperm used to conceive his youngest child, 23, who now goes by the name of Bigi.
And according to insiders, the revelation has caused a stir within the late musical's inner circle.
A source told The Sun: "It has all kicked off within the wider Jackson estate quite recently, with (siblings) Paris and Prince being told of this development.
"It is all very strange, but the pieces of the puzzle seem to all add up. Everyone is trying to get their heads around it."
The Hollywood star, who died of respiratory failure two years after Blanket was born, was famously close with Jackson.
Fertility Problems
The source continued: "People have said for years that Michael used sperm donors.
"And that's pretty much accepted as a fact these days, despite what the Jackson family might have said publicly in the past.
"But what hasn't been said until recently is that Marlon Brando was among the people who helped him become a dad because he was unable do it himself."
The insider added: "They were both megastars and very close, so they had a lot of trust between them.
"That's why it has stayed quiet for so long, but a handful of people close have always known."
Brando, who fathered at least 11 children, chose to keep many of his kids away from the spotlight and brought them up on his secluded private Tahitian island.
'They Had A Lot Of Trust Between Them'
Fans online have previously noted a striking similarity between Blanket and Brando's son Miko Brando, 64, who worked as a driver and security guard at Jackson's Neverland Ranch.
Previous claims have suggested that Jackson, who has two other children Prince, 28 and Paris, 27, had a low sperm count and intimacy issues.
The 13-time Grammy award winning singer died in 2009 aged 50 from a drug-induced cardiac arrest.
The paternity bombshell comes after Paris accused the executors of her late father's estate of mismanaging millions, in legal docs filed in Los Angeles.
Paris said in a court filing that while administrators John Branca and John McClain have reaped "enormous sums of cash" from the estate of the late Bad singer personally, they have neglected to properly invest massive sums that could be lucrative to the bottom line.
Lawyers for the daughter of the late King of Pop said that she is "increasingly concerned the Estate has become the vehicle for John Branca to enrich and aggrandize himself," according to legal docs.
The Los Angeles native said the focus of the co-executors should be to "serve the beneficiaries' best interests and steadfastly preserve her father's legacy."
The filing was made after Paris fell short in a previous legal bid to audit work the executors have done managing the estate's finances.