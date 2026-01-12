Is Marlon Brando the Real Father of Michael Jackson's Son Blanket?: Hollywood Icon 'Donated Sperm to the Singer' Amid Longstanding Paternity Rumors

Friends of Jackson’s family believe Brando may have donated the sperm used to conceive his youngest child, 23, who now goes by the name of Bigi.

And according to insiders, the revelation has caused a stir within the late musical's inner circle.

A source told The Sun: "It has all kicked off within the wider Jackson estate quite recently, with (siblings) Paris and Prince being told of this development.

"It is all very strange, but the pieces of the puzzle seem to all add up. Everyone is trying to get their heads around it."

The Hollywood star, who died of respiratory failure two years after Blanket was born, was famously close with Jackson.