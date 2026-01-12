Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Michael Jackson

Is Marlon Brando the Real Father of Michael Jackson's Son Blanket?: Hollywood Icon 'Donated Sperm to the Singer' Amid Longstanding Paternity Rumors

picture of Michael Jackson, Marlon Brando and Blanket Jackson
Source: MEGA

Marlon Brando allegedly donated sperm to Michael Jackson and Hollywood icon could be his son's Blanket's real dad, claim insiders.

Jan. 12 2026, Published 8:03 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hollywood icon Marlon Brando may be the father of Michael Jackson's son Blanket, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Godfather actor, 80, is at the center of allegations he donated sperm to the Thriller star before Blanket — real name Prince Michael Jackson II — was born via surrogate in 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

Close Friends With Jackson

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Marlon Brando
Source: MEGA

Marlon Brando was an ally of Jackson and pals of the singer believe he may have donated his sperm.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends of Jackson’s family believe Brando may have donated the sperm used to conceive his youngest child, 23, who now goes by the name of Bigi.

And according to insiders, the revelation has caused a stir within the late musical's inner circle.

A source told The Sun: "It has all kicked off within the wider Jackson estate quite recently, with (siblings) Paris and Prince being told of this development.

"It is all very strange, but the pieces of the puzzle seem to all add up. Everyone is trying to get their heads around it."

The Hollywood star, who died of respiratory failure two years after Blanket was born, was famously close with Jackson.

Article continues below advertisement

Fertility Problems

picture of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Jackson was rumored to have used donors to help him become a dad.

Article continues below advertisement

The source continued: "People have said for years that Michael used sperm donors.

"And that's pretty much accepted as a fact these days, despite what the Jackson family might have said publicly in the past.

"But what hasn't been said until recently is that Marlon Brando was among the people who helped him become a dad because he was unable do it himself."

The insider added: "They were both megastars and very close, so they had a lot of trust between them.

"That's why it has stayed quiet for so long, but a handful of people close have always known."

Brando, who fathered at least 11 children, chose to keep many of his kids away from the spotlight and brought them up on his secluded private Tahitian island.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Had A Lot Of Trust Between Them'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Blanket, right, posing with is brother Prince Michael and sister Paris, was born two years are Brando allegedly donated sperm.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Wife Mila Kunis Break Award Show Hiatus Years After Couple Faced Intense Backlash for Supporting Sex Predator Danny Masterson

Photo of Nikki Glaser and Leonardo DiCaprio

'Ultimate Burn': Nikki Glaser Praised for Mocking 51-Year-Old Leonardo DiCaprio's Age-Gap With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 27, at Golden Globes

Article continues below advertisement

Fans online have previously noted a striking similarity between Blanket and Brando's son Miko Brando, 64, who worked as a driver and security guard at Jackson's Neverland Ranch.

Previous claims have suggested that Jackson, who has two other children Prince, 28 and Paris, 27, had a low sperm count and intimacy issues.

The 13-time Grammy award winning singer died in 2009 aged 50 from a drug-induced cardiac arrest.

The paternity bombshell comes after Paris accused the executors of her late father's estate of mismanaging millions, in legal docs filed in Los Angeles.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Paris Jackson
Source: MEGA

Paris accused the executors of her late father's estate of mismanaging millions in new legal war.

Paris said in a court filing that while administrators John Branca and John McClain have reaped "enormous sums of cash" from the estate of the late Bad singer personally, they have neglected to properly invest massive sums that could be lucrative to the bottom line.

Lawyers for the daughter of the late King of Pop said that she is "increasingly concerned the Estate has become the vehicle for John Branca to enrich and aggrandize himself," according to legal docs.

The Los Angeles native said the focus of the co-executors should be to "serve the beneficiaries' best interests and steadfastly preserve her father's legacy."

The filing was made after Paris fell short in a previous legal bid to audit work the executors have done managing the estate's finances.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.