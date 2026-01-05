EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson Accuses Michael Jackson's Estate of Mismanaging $789Million Fortune – 'They're Enriching Themselves'

"Paris is increasingly concerned the Estate has become the vehicle for John Branca to enrich and aggrandize himself, rather than serve the beneficiaries' best interests and steadfastly preserve her father's legacy," the document further states.

Paris filed the new legal challenge days after a judge tossed a portion of her earlier petition, blasting the executors and demanding a forensic breakdown of the estate's spending.

But the estate is calling her latest legal maneuver "misguided."

"The fact is Paris Jackson's lawyers lost their latest case against the Estate and have been ordered to pay the Estate's attorneys' expenses," a source said. "All the beneficiaries are well taken care of by the Estate. This is a weak attempt to change the narrative of their loss."