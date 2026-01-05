Your tip
Paris Jackson
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson Accuses Michael Jackson's Estate of Mismanaging $789Million Fortune – 'They're Enriching Themselves'

Paris Jackson has accused Michael Jackson's estate of mismanaging a $789 million fortune and enriching themselves.
Jan. 5 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Michael Jackson's peeved daughter, Paris Jackson, is slamming her late father's estate again in new legal documents, accusing its administrators of fattening their own wallets and mismanaging the King of Pop's $789million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Paris, 27, filed a legal objection in Los Angeles Superior Court calling out estate co-executors John Branca and John McClain for allegedly pocketing "enormous sums of cash," failing to place dough into high-yield investments and dishing out unaccounted millions to a squad of lawyers.

paris jackson michael jackson estate million
Paris Jackson accused John Branca and John McClain of mismanaging Michael Jackson's $789 million estate.

"Paris is increasingly concerned the Estate has become the vehicle for John Branca to enrich and aggrandize himself, rather than serve the beneficiaries' best interests and steadfastly preserve her father's legacy," the document further states.

Paris filed the new legal challenge days after a judge tossed a portion of her earlier petition, blasting the executors and demanding a forensic breakdown of the estate's spending.

But the estate is calling her latest legal maneuver "misguided."

"The fact is Paris Jackson's lawyers lost their latest case against the Estate and have been ordered to pay the Estate's attorneys' expenses," a source said. "All the beneficiaries are well taken care of by the Estate. This is a weak attempt to change the narrative of their loss."

Estate Cash Hoard Exposed

Los Angeles court filings claim Michael's estate paid millions to law firms instead of beneficiaries.
Los Angeles court filings claim Michael's estate paid millions to law firms instead of beneficiaries.

The estate allegedly sat on more than $464million in cash, "apparently undertaking no effort to make this substantial sum productive," while in 2021, it gave 10 law firms a total of $4,549,343.64, which is "more than Executors distributed to any individual beneficiary that year," according to the 47-page document, which also accuses the executors of receiving $148million between 2009 and 2021.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said the Jacksons are in a financial panic as Paris' tussle with the estate revealed potential payouts in three pending sexual abuse lawsuits against her father, which have sparked fears that pricey judgments – and the estate's alleged tax debts – could decimate the family's finances.

The Billie Jean singer, who died in 2009 at age 50 from an overdose of the anesthetic propofol, steadfastly denied ever abusing minors.

Family Fears Costly Fight

paris jackson michael jackson estate million
An insider said Jackson family members are divided as Paris presses legal challenges against the estate.

One insider told RadarOnline.com some Jackson family members are quietly encouraging Paris to charge at full steam, while others wonder why she's forcing the estate to spend buckets of cash fighting her legal challenges.

"She's out of control! It's pretty wild what she's doing," the source said. "She's got the estate essentially paying another law firm to fight against them since all the money is coming out of the same jar."

