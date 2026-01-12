Your tip
Meryl Streep
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Wedding Bells? Meryl Streep and Martin Short Fuel Rumors They Are Heading to The Altar as Their Private Romance Heats Up

wedding bells meryl streep martin short altar
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep and Martin Short spark wedding bells rumors as their private romance heats up publicly.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 12 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Life imitating art!

Like their Only Murders in the Building characters, Meryl Streep and Martin Short may soon be headed to the altar, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Friends are whispering the next step will be a wedding," said an insider of the costars, who were first linked in January 2024.

"It's obvious Meryl is madly in love. Martin is quick, intelligent and, of course, funny. He makes her laugh. A sense of humor can be very attractive."

Article continues below advertisement

Two Stars Get Another Shot at Happiness

Article continues below advertisement
Following her long separation from Don Gummer, Meryl Streep is finding love again with Martin Short after years apart from previous marriages.
Source: MEGA

Following her long separation from Don Gummer, Meryl Streep is finding love again with Martin Short after years apart from previous marriages.

Article continues below advertisement

This would be the second marriage for both celebs.

In 2023, the Devil Wears Prada actress, 76, revealed she'd been secretly separated from husband Don Gummer, 79, for more than six years.

Meanwhile, Short, 75, lost wife Nancy Dolman to ovarian cancer in 2010. She was 58.

Article continues below advertisement

Finding Love Again

Article continues below advertisement
After losing wife, Nancy Dolman, in 2010, Short is reportedly embracing a new chapter with Streep.
Source: MEGA

After losing wife, Nancy Dolman, in 2010, Short is reportedly embracing a new chapter with Streep.

Now the pair – who enjoyed a cozy night out at Off-Broadway's This World of Tomorrow in NYC on Nov. 18 – has another shot at happily ever after together.

"Neither one of them probably ever imagined they'd find love again at this stage of their lives," said the insider. "They seem like two teens in high school. It's sweet."

