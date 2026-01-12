EXCLUSIVE: Wedding Bells? Meryl Streep and Martin Short Fuel Rumors They Are Heading to The Altar as Their Private Romance Heats Up

Life imitating art!

Like their Only Murders in the Building characters, Meryl Streep and Martin Short may soon be headed to the altar, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Friends are whispering the next step will be a wedding," said an insider of the costars, who were first linked in January 2024.

"It's obvious Meryl is madly in love. Martin is quick, intelligent and, of course, funny. He makes her laugh. A sense of humor can be very attractive."