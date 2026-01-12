EXCLUSIVE: Wedding Bells? Meryl Streep and Martin Short Fuel Rumors They Are Heading to The Altar as Their Private Romance Heats Up
Jan. 12 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Life imitating art!
Like their Only Murders in the Building characters, Meryl Streep and Martin Short may soon be headed to the altar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Friends are whispering the next step will be a wedding," said an insider of the costars, who were first linked in January 2024.
"It's obvious Meryl is madly in love. Martin is quick, intelligent and, of course, funny. He makes her laugh. A sense of humor can be very attractive."
Two Stars Get Another Shot at Happiness
This would be the second marriage for both celebs.
In 2023, the Devil Wears Prada actress, 76, revealed she'd been secretly separated from husband Don Gummer, 79, for more than six years.
Meanwhile, Short, 75, lost wife Nancy Dolman to ovarian cancer in 2010. She was 58.
Finding Love Again
Now the pair – who enjoyed a cozy night out at Off-Broadway's This World of Tomorrow in NYC on Nov. 18 – has another shot at happily ever after together.
"Neither one of them probably ever imagined they'd find love again at this stage of their lives," said the insider. "They seem like two teens in high school. It's sweet."