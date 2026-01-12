EXCLUSIVE: Why Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Have 'Entered Their PDA Era'

Oh, what a night! Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster could not conceal their mutual adoration at the Gotham Awards on December 1 in NYC, where Jackman picked up the event's inaugural Musical Tribute award, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"They could not keep their eyes off each other and did not leave each other's side," an eyewitness says of the pair, who met as costars in Broadway's 2022 run of The Music Man. "They looked madly in love."