Hugh Jackman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Have 'Entered Their PDA Era'

hugh jackman sutton foster pda era
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster embrace their PDA era, signaling public affection and confidence now.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 12 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Oh, what a night! Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster could not conceal their mutual adoration at the Gotham Awards on December 1 in NYC, where Jackman picked up the event's inaugural Musical Tribute award, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"They could not keep their eyes off each other and did not leave each other's side," an eyewitness says of the pair, who met as costars in Broadway's 2022 run of The Music Man. "They looked madly in love."

From Secret Lovers to Public

Source: MEGA

At the Gotham Awards in NYC, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster appeared inseparable as Jackman accepted the Musical Tribute honor.

Jackman, 57, and Foster, 50, started sneakily dating in 2024, a year after the actor announced his split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, and amid Foster's still-ongoing divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin.

The two spent months hiding in plain sight – enjoying dinners out, holding hands on NYC strolls and attending each other's theater shows – without ever confirming their romance.

But recently, they've stopped playing coy, making their red-carpet debut at Jackman's Song Sung Blue film premiere on October 26. The next month, the Wolverine star hard-launched the romance with a gushing Insta post.

Taking It Slow Together

Following his split from Deborra-Lee Furness, Jackman quietly began dating Foster amid her divorce from Ted Griffin.
Source: MEGA

Following his split from Deborra-Lee Furness, Jackman quietly began dating Foster amid her divorce from Ted Griffin.

Said a source: "Hugh and Sutton are both private people and they like living in their own bubble and not courting attention.

"They've also wanted to be respectful to their exes, especially since Foster's not officially divorced yet. So it's one step at a time, and for now, they're basking in the joy of being together. They're totally smitten."

