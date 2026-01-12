EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock's Life in Hiding — We Reveal All About A-Lister's Self-Imposed, Grief-Torn Showbiz Exile

The quiet outing marked the first time Bullock was photographed in public in 11 months. And it's one of just a handful of sightings of the fiercely private actress since she lost her partner of eight years, photographer Bryan Randall, at 57 in August 2023, following his secret three-year battle with the progressive neurodegenerative disease ALS.

Now, more than two years after facing what she called "the impossibility of saying goodbye," the Blind Side actress is moving forward on her long journey toward healing. "There are still hard days, when she really misses Bryan and feels lonely," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She's still adjusting to life without him. She's still mourning."

When Randall was diagnosed with the terminal disease, Bullock "was absolutely devastated and shocked," a second source told RadarOnline.com. "He was her soulmate, her best friend. It forced her to re-evaluate and re-configure her life from top to bottom. She flew into protective mode."

Determined to honor Randall's wishes and keep his health battle private, "her world got smaller," the source added, as the 61-year-old scaled back her projects and focused on his needs and those of Louis and Laila, 13, the children they were raising together. "Sandra didn't hesitate" to put her family before her career, added the source.