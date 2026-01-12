EXCLUSIVE: Adele Acting Fears – Powerhouse's Partner Rich Paul 'Gripped With Fear' Songbird Will be 'Savaged Over Her Big-Screen Efforts'

Her first flick is based on vampire novelist Anne Rice's 1982 book, Cry to Heaven, about male castrati opera singers, who are castrated as youths so their high-note voices will not deepen with age, and takes place in Italy in the 1700s, with costars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Nicholas Hoult.

But the source said Paul is concerned for Adele because "she's such a perfectionist, and he knows that she's going to have very high standards for herself and no doubt she'll be very hard on herself. And there's the critics, they can be so harsh, especially on actresses and then multiply that by a hundred for a pop star pivoting to acting. It's not that he doesn't believe in her talent, because he absolutely does and says he has no doubts she will be fantastic."