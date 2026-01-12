EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart's 'Sexless Marriage' — Wrinkled Ex-Womanizer's Wife Penny 'Wondering Where His Mojo Has Gone' After Rocker Hit 80

But sources said the Hot Legs singer is now consumed by his upcoming One Last Time Tour in the U.S., running from March to August and brags he's also working on "a country album, and I'm halfway through doing an original album."

That seems to be leaving Lancaster, 54, the mom of his sons Alistair, 19, and Aiden, 14, alone in the bedroom.

"Penny feels like she barely recognizes him," shared an insider. "He used to be so full of energy – he worked hard, but he had plenty left in the tank for her.

"But these days she can hardly get him to pay attention to her long enough to enjoy a proper night out.

"They used to take off on little trips at the drop of a hat, and their date nights were a huge part of what kept them close. But lately he's either working or resting."