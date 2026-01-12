Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Rod Stewart
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart's 'Sexless Marriage' — Wrinkled Ex-Womanizer's Wife Penny 'Wondering Where His Mojo Has Gone' After Rocker Hit 80

Rod Stewart's sexless marriage has sparked concern as wife Penny wonders where the rocker's mojo went at 80.
Source: MEGA

Rod Stewart's sexless marriage has sparked concern as wife Penny wonders where the rocker's mojo went at 80.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 12 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rod Stewart is all work and no play these days, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's getting old for long-suffering wife Penny Lancaster, who's missing the good ol' days and is wondering what's happened to his legendary mojo.

The 80-year-old Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? crooner was once known as much for his sexcapades as his string of hit tunes.

He's fathered eight kids with three wives and two galpals.

Article continues below advertisement

Rod’s Tour Takes Emotional Toll

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Penny Lancaster is said to feel sidelined as Rod Stewart’s tour and recording schedule dominate his time.
Source: MEGA

Penny Lancaster is said to feel sidelined as Rod Stewart’s tour and recording schedule dominate his time.

Article continues below advertisement

But sources said the Hot Legs singer is now consumed by his upcoming One Last Time Tour in the U.S., running from March to August and brags he's also working on "a country album, and I'm halfway through doing an original album."

That seems to be leaving Lancaster, 54, the mom of his sons Alistair, 19, and Aiden, 14, alone in the bedroom.

"Penny feels like she barely recognizes him," shared an insider. "He used to be so full of energy – he worked hard, but he had plenty left in the tank for her.

"But these days she can hardly get him to pay attention to her long enough to enjoy a proper night out.

"They used to take off on little trips at the drop of a hat, and their date nights were a huge part of what kept them close. But lately he's either working or resting."

Article continues below advertisement

Exhaustion Drains Rod’s Marriage

Article continues below advertisement
Stewart now spends offstage hours resting rather than sharing date nights.
Source: MEGA

Stewart now spends offstage hours resting rather than sharing date nights.

Article continues below advertisement

The Maggie May singer was full of fun at age 62 when they wed in 2007, but now, 18 years later, the insider said: "Rehearsing and doing his shows take so much out of him. When he's not 'on', so to speak, he's practically laid out flat on his back.

"Penny feels like the public and the fans and even his friends get one version of Rod, and she gets another, and she's starting to complain."

Article continues below advertisement

Career Comes Before Penny

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
fergies fall grace ex duchess struggles royal titles

EXCLUSIVE: Fergie's Fall From Grace — How Shamed Ex-Duchess is Struggling to Adjust to Life Without Freebie $40Million Mansion and Her Royal Titles

Split photos of Meghan Markle and Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Duchesses of Disgrace! Radar Reveals the Eerie Similarities Between Meghan Markle and Sarah Ferguson's Scandal-Stuffed Lives

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Despite sons Alistair and Aiden at home, sources said work commitments leave little room for the couple’s private life.
Source: MEGA

Despite sons Alistair and Aiden at home, sources said work commitments leave little room for the couple’s private life.

The legendary singer is worth an estimated $300million, so it's not like he needs the bucks.

"Penny doesn't understand why he pushes himself so hard to work and to entertain at the expense of their private life," said the source.

"She's saying it feels like he's married to his career instead of her."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.