EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart's Booze Bender Sparks Marriage Crisis – Wife Penny Lancaster 'Terrified Something's Going to Happen' as Rocker's Drinking 'Reaches a New Level'

The 80-year-old Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? legend is currently based in Sin City, performing decades of hits before packed audiences, but when he's not onstage belting out hits, he's belting down large amounts of booze, leaving his long-suffering 54-year-old wife at her wit's end.

Hellraiser Rod Stewart is ignoring warnings from pals and wife Penny Lancaster as he chugs booze in Las Vegas – triggering new fears for his health and his marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Rod's drinking has always been a concern but lately it's reached a whole new level. He's rarely without a glass in his hand when he's in Vegas," shared a source.

"Poor Penny's been begging him to slow down for years, but he just brushes her off. He's 80 years old and still drinking like he's 25. She's terrified something's going to happen, not to mention, he's awful to be around when he's hungover."

Last month, the singer was spotted guzzling again while holding court at a post-show party. The notorious ladies' man, who's fathered eight kids by five different women, shocked onlookers by changing the words of his classic song Maggie May to include some X-rated lyrics!

After a bellyful of cocktails, Stewart crooned: "Oh Maggie, please show your t*ts tonight. I'll take you up to room. And I'll show you what to do. I love you Maggie, 'cause I can shag you rotten."