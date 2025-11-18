Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart's Booze Bender Sparks Marriage Crisis – Wife Penny Lancaster 'Terrified Something's Going to Happen' as Rocker's Drinking 'Reaches a New Level'

Rod Stewart's drinking has reached a new level, leaving wife Penny Lancaster terrified their marriage is in crisis.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 18 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Hellraiser Rod Stewart is ignoring warnings from pals and wife Penny Lancaster as he chugs booze in Las Vegas – triggering new fears for his health and his marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? legend is currently based in Sin City, performing decades of hits before packed audiences, but when he's not onstage belting out hits, he's belting down large amounts of booze, leaving his long-suffering 54-year-old wife at her wit's end.

Concerns For Rod

Penny Lancaster fears husband Rod Stewart's heavy drinking in Las Vegas is putting his health at serious risk.
Source: MEGA

"Rod's drinking has always been a concern but lately it's reached a whole new level. He's rarely without a glass in his hand when he's in Vegas," shared a source.

"Poor Penny's been begging him to slow down for years, but he just brushes her off. He's 80 years old and still drinking like he's 25. She's terrified something's going to happen, not to mention, he's awful to be around when he's hungover."

Last month, the singer was spotted guzzling again while holding court at a post-show party. The notorious ladies' man, who's fathered eight kids by five different women, shocked onlookers by changing the words of his classic song Maggie May to include some X-rated lyrics!

After a bellyful of cocktails, Stewart crooned: "Oh Maggie, please show your t*ts tonight. I'll take you up to room. And I'll show you what to do. I love you Maggie, 'cause I can shag you rotten."

Rod once faced charges alongside son Sean Stewart after a rowdy New Year's Eve incident in 2019.
Source: MEGA

The multi-Grammy winner takes great pride in his drinking prowess, bragging that he's been getting blasted for over 50 years and routinely drinks before going onstage.

But in 2019, he and son Sean Stewart, 45, were busted for getting rowdy with a bouncer blocking them from a private New Year's Eve bash in a hotel, and Rod ended up pleading guilty to simple battery.

Recently, he had to be "steered by his minders" out of a pub in Krakow, Poland, where he pounded down rounds for five hours while watching a soccer match, said sources.

Too Much Partying Fears

Sources said Lancaster may resort to tough love as Rod's partying continues to spiral.
Source: MEGA

But loved ones are terrified his hard partying isn't helping him maintain his health.

Added an insider: "Penny has been a saint and put up with so much, but this could be the breaking point. She's feeling like she's got no choice but to give him some tough love."

