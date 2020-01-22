Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Reason To Believe: Rod Stewart & Son Sean Plead Not Guilty To Security Guard Assault

Reason To Believe: Rod Stewart & Son Sean Plead Not Guilty To Security Guard Assault

Reason To Believe: Rod Stewart & Son Sean Plead Not Guilty To Security Guard Assault The two were charged in bizarre alleged New Year's Eve battering incident.

Rod Stewart and his son Sean pleaded not guilty after being charged in a New Year’s Eve incident where they allegedly attacked a security guard, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

The drama went down in a Florida court on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

As Radar previously reported, the “Reason to Believe” singer, 75, and Sean, 39, are accused of attacking and punching Jessie Dixon after he refused to allow them into a private party around 11 p.m. at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31, 2019.

Both were charged with “simple battery,” which is a misdemeanor according to documents earlier obtained by Radar.

The description of the incident was recorded by a Palm Beach Police Department officer at the exclusive hotel, where a security guard claimed Rod and Sean created a scene.

The security guard “observed a group of people near the check-in table of a private event were trying to enter the area, but were unauthorized to do so. The group began to get loud and cause a scene, and refused to follow his instructions to leave.”

According to the affidavit, the security guard, “stated an adult male, later positively identified by his California driver license as Sean Stewart, got ‘about nose to nose’ distance from his face.”

The security guard stated “he put the back of his right hand on Sean Stewart’s chest and informed him he needed to back up and create some space. Sean Stewart then shoved him backward.”

The documents obtained by Radar stated the security guard “said another adult male, later positively identified by California driver license as Roderick Stewart, then stepped toward him and threw a punch, striking [the guard] in his left rib cage area.”

The officer spoke with Rod who “apologize for his behavior in the incident,” the documents claimed.

“I reviewed video footage taken from video cameras located at the Breakers which depicted the altercation,” the police officer noted at the time.

“The captured video revealed both Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart as the primary aggressors.”

According to the officer, “The group was standing in close proximity to each other when Sean Stewart forcefully pushed [the security guard] backward a few feet. As [guard] regained his footing and stepped backward toward Sean Stewart, Rod Stewart stepped forward and struck [security guard] in chest with a closed fist.”

The officer noted the security guard “signed an affidavit of prosecution stating he wishes to prosecute against Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart for battery.”

Rod could also face a lawsuit from Dixon, 33, who is said to be pursuing a civil case for damages.

Dixon’s attorney Gawayne Kelly told The Scottish Sun on Sunday, “We are going to come from a civil point of view. There’s a criminal case which we’re not involved in.”

On Tuesday, the Stewarts also waived their right to be present during future court hearings and indicated they plan to be absent from the courtroom unless the judge demands that they appear.

Their next court date is set for February 8 and the father and son have said that high-profile Guy Fronstin will be their lawyer.

Rod is currently rehearsing for a concert tour at a West Palm Beach sound stage while living at his $30 million mansion in Palm Beach.

The music icon recently underwent knee surgery, his wife Penny Lancaster, 48, revealed.

Stewart has been married to Lancaster since 2007. They raise two sons together, but Rockin’ Rod has been a prolific father—with a total of eight kids!