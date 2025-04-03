Your tip
Rod Stewart

Ailing Sir Rod Stewart at Center of Fresh Health Scare as Rocker Is Sent 'Absolutely Reeling' With Grief Over Death of Young Relative

Sir Rod Stewart is 'heartbroken' over the loss of a young family relative which comes amid his own health woes.

April 3 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Sir Rod Stewart has sparked fresh health fears after he was left "absolutely reeling" with grief over the death of a young relative.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the ailing music icon, 80, is "heartbroken" after discovering the sister of his daughter-in-law Nicole Stewart had passed away at the age of just 38.

The singer has battled cancer in recent years and is in the process of winding down his career due to ill health.

Nicole, who is married to Stewart's son Liam, shared photos of her with her late sibling Christina Artukovich on Instagram, writing: "My big sister gained her angel wings and I'm not sure how I'm meant to do life without her.

"She's been my absolute best friend my whole life.

"My protective big sis that always had my back. She made everyone feel seen, loved, safe. She was the glue that held us and so many together. Christina, I love you so much."

"You loved big. You nurtured. You protected. And family was absolutely everything to you," she concluded.

Christina lived in Los Angeles, near where Nicole and her husband Liam, both 30, reside.

Ice hockey player Liam is the son of Stewart and his second wife, New Zealand supermodel Rachel Hunter.

Nicole added: "There wasn't a day she didn't check in with each and every one of us. Her daily FaceTime calls, 30 texts at once... I now can't imagine life without them.

"I love you Christina. Our Beans. I'm so thankful for you. I'm so proud of the mother you were and the boy you raised. We have Roko (Christina's son) now, thank you for giving us him. He shines your love."

Her mother-in-law Hunter was one of the first people to share her condolences, commenting on the post: "My heart – for you and your family. Such a shock. She had Such an incredible energy she always brought into a space, a huge heart. My love to you all. Godspeed Sweet Angel."

Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, wrote: "So heartbreaking. Sending all deepest condolences."

The singer's first wife, Alana Stewart, whom the hitmaker was married to between 1979 and 1984, commented: "I'm so very sorry. God bless you and your family. Sending you love and prayers."

Liam also paid tribute writing on Instagram: "Beans... my sister in law… you were one of my best friends, if not my best friend besides my wife.

"I love you and I miss you being around a hell of a lot already. take care of us up there."

The cause of Christina's death has not been stated.

According to online reports, she was pronounced dead on Monday, March 31 at 11:48pm.

The tragic news comes just weeks after Nicole and Liam brought joy to the family by welcoming their second child, a daughter, Elsie – named after Stewart’s mom.

They also have a son, Louie, who is nearly two.

