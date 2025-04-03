Ailing Sir Rod Stewart at Center of Fresh Health Scare as Rocker Is Sent 'Absolutely Reeling' With Grief Over Death of Young Relative

The singer has battled cancer in recent years and is in the process of winding down his career due to ill health.

Nicole, who is married to Stewart's son Liam, shared photos of her with her late sibling Christina Artukovich on Instagram, writing: "My big sister gained her angel wings and I'm not sure how I'm meant to do life without her.

"She's been my absolute best friend my whole life.

"My protective big sis that always had my back. She made everyone feel seen, loved, safe. She was the glue that held us and so many together. Christina, I love you so much."

"You loved big. You nurtured. You protected. And family was absolutely everything to you," she concluded.