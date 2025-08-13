EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Getting Ailing Rod Stewart on Stage at Glastonbury — Including Desperate Voice Box Treatment and Booze

Penny Lancaster said behind the scenes of her husband's biggest ever gig: "You have to visualize yourself being on stage and manifest this whole experience, because it's going to happen."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 54-year-old model's statement was part of her battle to support Sir Rod Stewart, her husband of 17 years, as he battled to front this year's Glastonbury Festival's coveted Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage.

The 80-year-old rocker had been laid low with influenza A, forcing him to cancel US dates and leaving him unsure he could sing.