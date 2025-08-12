Your tip
Prince Andrew
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Accused of 'Just Wanting to Get Back to Making Cash' After Jeffrey Epstein Sex-Trafficking Victim Virginia Giuffre's Death

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was accused of wanting to return to making money after Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's death.

Aug. 12 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

Royal exile Prince Andrew has been slammed as a "cynical money-grubber" after the closure of the FBI's investigation into his old sex trafficking pal Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Palace flunkies tell us the disgraced Duke of York – drummed out of royal family duties over his shocking friendship with warped sex beast Jeffrey – is now "obsessed" with getting back to making himself cash, as he feels he has "gotten off Scot-free" in the Epstein mess.

Andrew 'Wants Money' For His Lifestyle

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

He is hesitant to enter the United States.

Friends say he now feels "totally free" to resume international dealmaking – which they say will include potential trips to America.

According to multiple sources, Andrew has spent the past three years quietly brokering introductions between wealthy contacts in the Gulf states, Asia and beyond – a network built up during his decades as a working royal.

Historian Andrew Lownie, whose book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York is due out later this month, said: "Andrew wants money. He wants to enjoy a certain lifestyle, and he can do that with the contacts he has made over the years.

"Epstein has always been a sideshow – the real story is financial corruption by a senior member of the royal family.

"I think there are grounds for Andrew to be investigated by the National Crime Agency."

Bombshells In The Book

Photo of 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York' and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA; Andrew Lownie/AMAZON

Historian Andrew Lownie detailed Prince Andrew’s money deals in 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.'

Lownie added the prince's money-making model was simple: "The way it works is that he lends his name, opens his contact book, brings people together, and takes a percentage."

Andrew was reported to have sought a 1% fee for linking parties in a Kazakhstan water services deal – denied by Buckingham Palace and never completed – and a 2% cut from investment deals secured through the Chinese edition of his Pitch@Palace start-up incubator.

Andrew founded the scheme in 2014 but stepped back when he resigned his royal duties in 2019.

For potential partners in China, the Gulf and former Soviet republics, Lownie said: "It is prestigious to have him involved."

Photo of Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew
Source: BBC News/YOUTUBE

Andrew denied sexual contact with Virginia Giuffre in a 2019 BBC interview.

Among those still close to Andrew are former aide Dominic Hampshire, now at a Bahrain-based investment fund, and Amanda Thirsk, once his private secretary and now a senior figure at Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com.

Thirsk previously served as director at two Chinese companies alongside Yang Tengbo, a businessman and founder of Pitch@Palace China, who was denied entry to the UK in 2023 after the government alleged covert work for the Chinese Communist Party's United Front Work Department.

Andrew's public disgrace followed his November 2019 BBC interview denying sexual contact with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year.

He relinquished his HRH style, lost royal positions, an annual allowance and his Buckingham Palace office.

Photo of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew hosted annual 'family day' shoots at Windsor with King Charles's approval.

In 2022, he reached a financial settlement with Giuffre.

While painted as a recluse, Andrew has actually been keeping up a busy social calendar – particularly in Britain's pheasant, partridge and grouse shooting circuit.

King Charles has also permitted him to host a "family day" shoot at Windsor each year, cementing his place in the elite sporting set.

"Among the British upper classes there's a natural sympathy for the royal family," said one acquaintance. "Andrew maintains he was set up. Plenty take him at his word – and others, even if unconvinced, still believe in innocent until proven guilty."

Andrew, 65, also resisted pressure from his older brother Charles, 76, to vacate Royal Lodge, the 30-room home he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 65.

Backed by a long lease, he rejected an offer to move into Frogmore Cottage, leaving Charles weakened in the dispute.

