EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Accused of 'Just Wanting to Get Back to Making Cash' After Jeffrey Epstein Sex-Trafficking Victim Virginia Giuffre's Death

Friends say he now feels "totally free" to resume international dealmaking – which they say will include potential trips to America.

According to multiple sources, Andrew has spent the past three years quietly brokering introductions between wealthy contacts in the Gulf states, Asia and beyond – a network built up during his decades as a working royal.

Historian Andrew Lownie, whose book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York is due out later this month, said: "Andrew wants money. He wants to enjoy a certain lifestyle, and he can do that with the contacts he has made over the years.

"Epstein has always been a sideshow – the real story is financial corruption by a senior member of the royal family.

"I think there are grounds for Andrew to be investigated by the National Crime Agency."