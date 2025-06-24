EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart Sparks MASSIVE New Fears By Admitting He 'Gargles' Booze Before Gigs — And 'Loves' to Drink and Throw Wild 'Dancing Girl' Parties Backstage

New fears over his health have ignited after Maggie May rock survivor Stewart said when asked in a recent interview about whether he swerves drinking at his shows given his ripe old age: "No, no, I do the bar as well." He then declared: "One thing I do love is a drink."

Stewart added about his regular tour rider: "All I need is a few bottles of wine and some crisps, and that's it… no houmous." He went on: "The band have their booze that they request and I have mine. "But I think why I love touring now is that we have the best after-gig party. |All the girls come, we all get showered, all the girls are dancing.

"We put music on and we’re all having a laugh. It's so much more fun than it was in the old days with just the guys. "So many egos and drug-taking. It's brilliant, I love it now."

Stewart added about his pre-gig booze ritual: "I always have a little gargle before I go on: rum and coke. Been drinking that 40 years."

His admissions come after RadarOnline.com reported one of Stewart's recent boozy benders embarrassingly ended with him being nearly carried out of a Polish pub.

He pounded down round after round for an astounding five hours while watching a soccer match at Ronnie Drew's Irish Bar, following a lively leg of his One Last Time farewell tour in Krakow.

"When he left, he had to be steered out by his minders and was stumbling a bit," our eyewitness said. "The punters in the bar loved it and were cheering for him."