EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart Feared to Be Drinking Himself to Death as It's 'Fun Way to Go' – With Pals Planning INTERVENTION for 80-Year-Old Wildman

Sir Rod’s pals, however, found less humor in his boozy spree after his recent health scares – surviving bouts with cancer in 2016 and 2020 – as well as his advanced age and previous incidents involving booze.

Stewart and son Sean were disgracefully busted in 2019 for a New Year's Eve run-in with a bouncer outside an exclusive Palm Beach hotel.

Police reports said Sean, 44, allegedly shoved a security guard and Stewart hit him in the chest "with a closed fist" after they were denied entry.

Stewart ultimately pleaded guilty to simple battery for his role in the ugly incident.

And a pal told us: "He's still at it despite antics like that and things are so bad his family and friends have been talking about staging an intervention for him and getting him at-home help as going to rehab isn't suitable for him, especially at his age as he loves his home comforts.

"But they're scared he'll laugh it off and carry on drinking until it kills him. They know it is very hard to teach an old dog new tricks."