Rod Stewart
EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart Feared to Be Drinking Himself to Death as It's 'Fun Way to Go' – With Pals Planning INTERVENTION for 80-Year-Old Wildman

rod stewart drinking death fears friends intervention
Source: MEGA

Rod Stewart's drinking is scaring his family so much they want to stage a late-life intervention for the aging party animal.

June 1 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Rocker Rod Stewart has triggered new health fears following yet another boozy bender that insiders say embarrassingly ended with him being nearly carried out of a Polish pub, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In this latest disturbing episode, the 80-year-old Maggie May crooner reportedly pounded down rounds for an astounding five hours while watching a soccer match at Ronnie Drew's Irish Bar, following a lively leg of his One Last Time farewell tour in Krakow.

"When he left, he had to be steered out by his minders and was stumbling a bit," our eyewitness said. "The punters in the bar loved it and were cheering for him."

rod stewart drinking death fears friends intervention
Source: MEGA

Rod Stewart's latest boozy stumble in Poland raised fresh health alarms.

Sir Rod’s pals, however, found less humor in his boozy spree after his recent health scares – surviving bouts with cancer in 2016 and 2020 – as well as his advanced age and previous incidents involving booze.

Stewart and son Sean were disgracefully busted in 2019 for a New Year's Eve run-in with a bouncer outside an exclusive Palm Beach hotel.

Police reports said Sean, 44, allegedly shoved a security guard and Stewart hit him in the chest "with a closed fist" after they were denied entry.

Stewart ultimately pleaded guilty to simple battery for his role in the ugly incident.

And a pal told us: "He's still at it despite antics like that and things are so bad his family and friends have been talking about staging an intervention for him and getting him at-home help as going to rehab isn't suitable for him, especially at his age as he loves his home comforts.

"But they're scared he'll laugh it off and carry on drinking until it kills him. They know it is very hard to teach an old dog new tricks."

rod stewart drinking death fears friends intervention
Source: MEGA

Stewart and his son Sean, right, were involved in a boozy brawl.

In 2021, the Forever Young singer vowed to cut back on his boozing, but he hasn't stuck to his promise.

"Rod always prided himself on his ability to pound down his drinks with the best of them," our insider said.

They added: "But now people are afraid of the cumulative damage he’s done to himself."

Still, the Hot Rod, as he’s long been known, has been candid about his intent to keep revving the engine as long as he's able.

rod stewart drinking death fears friends intervention
Source: MEGA

Stewart still loves a knees-up.

"I'm aware my days are numbered, but I've got no fear," Stewart has grimly insisted.

He added about facing up to his mortality: "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket.

"I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few – probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

