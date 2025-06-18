Rod Stewart V Trump: Frail Rocker Blasts Old Pal After Wife Bans Him From Partying with President Over 'Disgusting Treatment of Women'

"I used to go to (Trump's) Christmas party and the balls he held, but my wife said no," Stewart said in a previous interview. "There was stuff he was coming out with, what he was saying about women he had known in the past, and Penny said, 'You're not going. He's a disgrace.'"

The Maggie May hitmaker and controversial politician were once close pals, with Stewart even performing at Trump's casinos. However, even years later, the rocker's stance has not changed at all.

He said in a new interview: "I’m not a great fan of Trump. I knew him very, very well. I used to go to his house.