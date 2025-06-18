Your tip
Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart V Trump: Frail Rocker Blasts Old Pal After Wife Bans Him From Partying with President Over 'Disgusting Treatment of Women'

Split photo of Rod Stewart, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rod Stewart still wants nothing to do with Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 18 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Rod Stewart still doesn't think much of Donald Trump, after his wife, Penny Lancaster, stopped him from attending his Christmas parties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The iconic singer, who is said to be dealing with health issues, revealed his longtime spouse is disgusted by the president's treatment of women... and he's not a fan either.

Down With Trump

stewart
Source: MEGA

Stewart is still not interested in hanging out with Trump at all.

"I used to go to (Trump's) Christmas party and the balls he held, but my wife said no," Stewart said in a previous interview. "There was stuff he was coming out with, what he was saying about women he had known in the past, and Penny said, 'You're not going. He's a disgrace.'"

The Maggie May hitmaker and controversial politician were once close pals, with Stewart even performing at Trump's casinos. However, even years later, the rocker's stance has not changed at all.

He said in a new interview: "I’m not a great fan of Trump. I knew him very, very well. I used to go to his house.

stewart
Source: MEGA

Th rocker previously revealed his wife, Penny Lancaster, banned him from attending Trump's parties.

"I live literally half a mile away… We’re both on the beach. I used to go to his Christmas parties. He’s always been a bit of a man’s man. I liked him for that. But he didn’t, as far as I’m concerned, treat women very well.

"But since he became President, he became another guy. Somebody I didn’t know."

The 80-year-old is also not a fan when it comes to Trump's political decisions, as he claimed the former reality star is "selling arms to the Israelis, and he still is."

"How’s that war ever gonna stop?” he added.

Stewart Is Partying Though

Stewart is still taking the stage, as he's set to perform at the Glastonbury Festival, even with apparent health issues, as the legendary performer is said to be trying to go out with a bang.

"I'm aware my days are numbered, but I've got no fear," Stewart previously insisted. "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket.

He added: "I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say a few – probably another 15. I can do that easily."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Stewart bashed the president, claiming Trump has 'become another guy.'

And it seems he's staying true to his word as Stewart is previously believed to have had the time of his life while watching a soccer match at Ronnie Drew's Irish Bar, and was reportedly witnessed pounding down rounds for five hours

"When he left, he had to be steered out by his minders and was stumbling a bit," an eyewitness told RadarOnline.com. "The punters in the bar loved it and were cheering for him."

However, a friend of Stewart doesn't think his behavior is much to write home about.

stewart
Source: MEGA

The 80-year-old is still partying it up, however, even without Trump

They shared their concern: "He's still at it despite antics like that, and things are so bad his family and friends have been talking about staging an intervention for him and getting him at-home help, as going to rehab isn't suitable for him, especially at his age, as he loves his home comforts."

"But they're scared he'll laugh it off," they claimed.

While Stewart has "always prided himself on his ability to pound down his drinks with the best of them," his friend said, "people are afraid of the cumulative damage he’s done to himself."

