EXCLUSIVE: Fergie's Fall From Grace — How Shamed Ex-Duchess is Struggling to Adjust to Life Without Freebie $40Million Mansion and Her Royal Titles

Then, in 1996, she and Andrew divorced after 10 years of marriage. By 2004, the friendly exes were ensconced in the Royal Lodge on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where they spent two decades enjoying the 100-acre property and its luxe amenities, including a swimming pool and several cottages.

Ferguson's days as a pampered royal are over. In September, after The Mail on Sunday published a 2011 email from the 66-year-old to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in which she called him a "supreme friend," she was fired from her coveted ITV gigs on Loose Women and This Morning and dropped from her beloved charities.

The following month, she and Andrew – who was previously accused of sexual assault by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre (he's denied the allegations) – were stripped of their Duke and Duchess of York titles and kicked out of Royal Lodge.

It's been a rude awakening for the mother of Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, who, with her bubbly personality, was once one of the most popular royals.