Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Honors Rob Reiner in Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It Moment After Award Show Producers Fail to Acknowledge Late Director's Death
Jan. 11 2026, Published 11:54 p.m. ET
Nikki Glaser ended the Golden Globes with a subtle tribute to Rob Reiner, RadarOnline.com can report.
However, the show's omission of the beloved actor/director and others who have passed away this year did not go over well online.
The Golden Globes don't have an In Memoriam segment, but Glaser walked out to end the show wearing a This Is Spinal Tap hat, which Reiner directed.
She also referenced a pair of famous lines from the movie when she said, "Well, that's our show. This one to 11."
She followed that classic up, paraphrasing another: "I hope we found the line between clever and stupid."
Glaser previously told USA Today she wanted to honor Reiner in her own special way.
"I knew (Reiner), but not that well," she said before the awards. "I'm not going to linger on it too much because I think that's what we've been doing for the past few weeks. But obviously, I thought if something happened to me and Rob Reiner was hosting a show, given our relationship, how would I want him to handle it?
"I think I landed on something that I feel he would do for me, too."
While many viewers applauded the subtle tribute, many more were disappointed the show itself never even mentioned it.
"It’s nice that Nikki Glaser did a small tribute to Rob Reiner at the end of the show, but when did #GoldenGlobes stop doing an In Memoriam??? Because there were some pretty notable folks that died this past year," one person tweeted.
Another person said: "Ending the night with a nod to Rob Reiner. Bravo, Nikki Glaser. Bravo," while a third echoed: "Nikki Glaser did a literal tip of the hat to Rob Reiner there."
And one person noted: "Nikki Glaser honoring Rob Reiner when the @goldenglobes couldn’t be bothered. At least the host understood the moment."
As Radar has reported, Reiner and his photographer spouse, Michele Singer Reiner, were bludgeoned to death in their bed, allegedly by their troubled son, Nick Reiner.
Rob, 78, and 70-year-old Michele's lifeless bodies were discovered with their throats slashed inside their Brentwood home in the early hours of Sunday, December 14.
Nick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths.
The 32-year-old has a history of drug addiction and mental illness, but his parents never gave up on him and moved him into their home just a few days before their violent end, as he’d been struggling in recent weeks.
"There's a lot of talk about him dealing with serious substance abuse issues," one insider said.
"His parents loved him deeply and did everything they could to help, but it was an ongoing horrific issue that ultimately appears to have destroyed the whole family in the most tragic, gruesome, and unimaginable way."
Nick is currently behind bars, still waiting to enter a plea after his high-priced defense attorney suddenly resigned from the case. A motive has yet to be established.
The medical examiner determined the When Harry Met Sally... director and his wife of 36 years died as a result of "multiple sharp force injuries."
Nick used his own credit card to check into a nearby Santa Monica hotel room around 4 a.m. on Sunday, December 14, where an eyewitness claimed he appeared "tweaked out."
Later that morning, housekeeping arrived at the room he had since vacated to find the shower "full of blood" with more blood on the bed. It appeared Nick had also taken sheets from the bed to cover the room's windows and block out the light.
He was picked up that evening after 9 p.m., nearly 20 miles away in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, where LAPD officers and US Marshals took him into custody without incident.