Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Honors Rob Reiner in Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It Moment After Award Show Producers Fail to Acknowledge Late Director's Death

The Golden Globes don't have an In Memoriam segment, but Glaser walked out to end the show wearing a This Is Spinal Tap hat, which Reiner directed.

She also referenced a pair of famous lines from the movie when she said, "Well, that's our show. This one to 11."

She followed that classic up, paraphrasing another: "I hope we found the line between clever and stupid."

Glaser previously told USA Today she wanted to honor Reiner in her own special way.

"I knew (Reiner), but not that well," she said before the awards. "I'm not going to linger on it too much because I think that's what we've been doing for the past few weeks. But obviously, I thought if something happened to me and Rob Reiner was hosting a show, given our relationship, how would I want him to handle it?

"I think I landed on something that I feel he would do for me, too."