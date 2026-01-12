Ashton Kutcher and Wife Mila Kunis Break Award Show Hiatus Years After Couple Faced Intense Backlash for Supporting Sex Predator Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, made a rare appearance on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, the first time they hit up an awards show together since the 2022 Oscars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple had been lying low following the intense backlash they received after it was revealed in 2023 that they wrote letters of support to a judge on behalf of their convicted rapist pal, Danny Masterson.

The shamed couple eventually issued a public apology after the blowback was so overwhelming.