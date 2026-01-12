Ashton Kutcher and Wife Mila Kunis Break Award Show Hiatus Years After Couple Faced Intense Backlash for Supporting Sex Predator Danny Masterson
Jan. 11 2026, Published 11:27 p.m. ET
Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, made a rare appearance on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, the first time they hit up an awards show together since the 2022 Oscars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple had been lying low following the intense backlash they received after it was revealed in 2023 that they wrote letters of support to a judge on behalf of their convicted rapist pal, Danny Masterson.
The shamed couple eventually issued a public apology after the blowback was so overwhelming.
Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Kunis, 42, wore a white tea-length, strapless Carolina Herrera dress with a corset bodice and a black-and-silver pattern throughout.
Kutcher, 47, matched in an all-black suit and tie.
The actress was on hand to present the award for Best Motion Picture — Animated, alongside Keegan-Michael Key. The pair showcased their voice acting chops: he voiced Toad from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, while she mocked how little she actually changes her tone as Meg on Fox's Family Guy, before presenting the award to Netflix's Demon Hunters.
Kutcher and Kunis last attended a major awards show in March 2022 at the Academy Awards.
Ashton Kutcher Called Danny Masterson an 'Excellent Role Model'
The couple fell out of public favor when the contents of letters they wrote to a judge ahead of Masterson's sentence were revealed. The duo starred alongside the sex predator in Fox's That '70s Show and remained close pals.
"As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one," Kutcher wrote. "I attribute not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny."
The No Strings Attached star called Masterson "an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being," while claiming: "He has always treated people with decency, equality, and generosity."
Mila Kunis' Gushing Letter About Danny Masterson
In her letter to the judge about Masterson, Kunis wrote: "His genuine concern for those around him and his commitment to leading by example make him an outstanding role model and friend."
She went on to gush: "I first met Danny during our time working together on That 70’s Show, and from the very beginning, I could sense his innate goodness and genuine nature.
"Throughout our time together, Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me. His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally."
Despite their pleas that Masterson was such a quality person, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison "for raping two women," both of whom gave powerful victim impact statements at his September 7, 2023, sentencing in Los Angeles.
'Hostage Situation Apology' Video
Two days after Masterson was sentenced, Kunis and Kutcher posted an Instagram video apologizing to anyone they had hurt, which was mocked at the time for seeming like a "hostage situation apology" because of how uncomfortable and unsympathetic the pair appeared.
Kutcher said Masterson's family reached out, asking them to write letters describing "the person that we knew for 25 years" so that the judge could "take that into consideration before sentencing."
"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," Kunis then proclaimed, as her husband said the messages "were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way."