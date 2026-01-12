Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Wife Mila Kunis Break Award Show Hiatus Years After Couple Faced Intense Backlash for Supporting Sex Predator Danny Masterson

Photo of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Source: MEGA

The couple posed for photos on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 11 2026, Published 11:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, made a rare appearance on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, the first time they hit up an awards show together since the 2022 Oscars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple had been lying low following the intense backlash they received after it was revealed in 2023 that they wrote letters of support to a judge on behalf of their convicted rapist pal, Danny Masterson.

The shamed couple eventually issued a public apology after the blowback was so overwhelming.

Article continues below advertisement

Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made their first awards show appearance since 2022 at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Kunis, 42, wore a white tea-length, strapless Carolina Herrera dress with a corset bodice and a black-and-silver pattern throughout.

Kutcher, 47, matched in an all-black suit and tie.

The actress was on hand to present the award for Best Motion Picture — Animated, alongside Keegan-Michael Key. The pair showcased their voice acting chops: he voiced Toad from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, while she mocked how little she actually changes her tone as Meg on Fox's Family Guy, before presenting the award to Netflix's Demon Hunters.

Kutcher and Kunis last attended a major awards show in March 2022 at the Academy Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashton Kutcher Called Danny Masterson an 'Excellent Role Model'

Photo of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Source: MEGA

The last time the couple attended an awards show was the 2022 Oscars.

The couple fell out of public favor when the contents of letters they wrote to a judge ahead of Masterson's sentence were revealed. The duo starred alongside the sex predator in Fox's That '70s Show and remained close pals.

"As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one," Kutcher wrote. "I attribute not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny."

The No Strings Attached star called Masterson "an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being," while claiming: "He has always treated people with decency, equality, and generosity."

Article continues below advertisement

Mila Kunis' Gushing Letter About Danny Masterson

Photo of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis suffered massive blowback after writing letters of support on behalf of pal Danny Masterson.

In her letter to the judge about Masterson, Kunis wrote: "His genuine concern for those around him and his commitment to leading by example make him an outstanding role model and friend."

She went on to gush: "I first met Danny during our time working together on That 70’s Show, and from the very beginning, I could sense his innate goodness and genuine nature.

"Throughout our time together, Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me. His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally."

Despite their pleas that Masterson was such a quality person, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison "for raping two women," both of whom gave powerful victim impact statements at his September 7, 2023, sentencing in Los Angeles.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Nikki Glaser and Leonardo DiCaprio

'Ultimate Burn': Nikki Glaser Praised for Mocking 51-Year-Old Leonardo DiCaprio's Age-Gap With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 27, at Golden Globes

Photo of Kate Hudson, Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell

2026 Golden Globes: See the 10 Best — and Worst — Dressed of Hollywood's Biggest Stars Including Kate Hudson, Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell

'Hostage Situation Apology' Video

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson
Source: MEGA

Ashton KutcherAshton Kutcher and Danny Masterson went on to co-sar in the Netflix comedy series 'The Ranch.'

Two days after Masterson was sentenced, Kunis and Kutcher posted an Instagram video apologizing to anyone they had hurt, which was mocked at the time for seeming like a "hostage situation apology" because of how uncomfortable and unsympathetic the pair appeared.

Kutcher said Masterson's family reached out, asking them to write letters describing "the person that we knew for 25 years" so that the judge could "take that into consideration before sentencing."

"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," Kunis then proclaimed, as her husband said the messages "were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.