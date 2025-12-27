From Hollywood Heartthrob to Persona Non Grata: Ashton Kutcher's Desperate Bid to Claw Back Fame After Masterson and Diddy Scandals

The retreat follows years of scrutiny tied to several high-profile scandals involving figures from Kutcher's past.

Public backlash intensified in 2023 after actor Danny Masterson was convicted of raping two women.

Kutcher and Kunis faced criticism after submitting letters urging leniency for their former That '70s Show co-star ahead of his sentencing to 30 years in prison. The couple later apologized, and Kutcher stepped down from a child sexual abuse prevention charity he had founded.

Questions resurfaced again in 2024 when federal agents raided the home of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Kutcher's long-standing friendship with Combs drew renewed attention following allegations against the rapper, who was later convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July. Kutcher has not publicly commented on the case.