Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ashton Kutcher

From Hollywood Heartthrob to Persona Non Grata: Ashton Kutcher's Desperate Bid to Claw Back Fame After Masterson and Diddy Scandals

Composite photo of Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson and Diddy
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher has largely disappeared from public view following multiple high-profile controversies.

Profile Image

Dec. 27 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ashton Kutcher has largely faded from public view in recent years amid a series of controversies that reshaped his public image, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 47-year-old actor made just one red carpet appearance in 2025, attending an event in May, and has otherwise kept a notably low profile. His wife, Mila Kunis, 42, has also been rarely seen in public.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Danny Masterson and Diddy

ashton kutcher friendship with diddy
Source: MEGA

Kutcher apologized and stepped down from a child sexual abuse prevention charity he founded.

The retreat follows years of scrutiny tied to several high-profile scandals involving figures from Kutcher's past.

Public backlash intensified in 2023 after actor Danny Masterson was convicted of raping two women.

Kutcher and Kunis faced criticism after submitting letters urging leniency for their former That '70s Show co-star ahead of his sentencing to 30 years in prison. The couple later apologized, and Kutcher stepped down from a child sexual abuse prevention charity he had founded.

Questions resurfaced again in 2024 when federal agents raided the home of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Kutcher's long-standing friendship with Combs drew renewed attention following allegations against the rapper, who was later convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July. Kutcher has not publicly commented on the case.

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood Comeback

mila kunis ashton kutcher still friends danny masterson brother
Source: MEGA

Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis faced backlash after writing letters supporting Danny Masterson.

Despite the controversies, Kutcher appears poised for a return to acting. He is set to appear in FX's upcoming series The Beauty, created by Ryan Murphy, which is scheduled to air next month.

An insider told an outlet, "Back in the day, Ashton was a huge player in Hollywood, landing one role after another. Now he's pinning all his hopes on his new series to put him back in the spotlight. He hopes people can forgive and forget the shameful things he's been involved in over the years."

Kutcher has already begun promoting the show, participating in a Q&A at New York Comic Con in October and sharing teaser clips on Instagram. In the series, he portrays what a trailer describes as a "big pharma billionaire with serious assets."

His renewed online presence has also prompted renewed criticism from users, who reference his past controversies. Comments mentioning both Masterson and Combs have appeared beneath recent posts, underscoring the difficulty of repairing his reputation.

Earlier Controversies

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry Faces Explosive $77M Sexual Assault Lawsuit as 'Madea' Co-Star Claims Director Groped Him During a Private Meeting and Demanded He 'Let It Happen'

Model Thylane Blondeau has shut down cosmetic surgery rumors, saying nothing has changed since childhood.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Most Beautiful Girl in the World' Fights Back! Thylane Blondeau Slams Cosmetic Surgery Rumors as Model Insists 'Nothing Has Changed Since I Was 10'

mila kunis ashton kutcher still friends danny masterson brother
Source: MEGA

Kutcher is attempting a comeback with FX series The Beauty, created by Ryan Murphy

Additional scrutiny has emerged from past footage and statements, including a 2008 episode of Punk'd in which Kutcher made remarks about then-15-year-old Hilary Duff, as well as a deleted 2011 tweet defending former Penn State coach Joe Paterno.

Excerpts from Demi Moore's memoir have also resurfaced, alleging infidelity during their marriage.

According to the insider, "He's embarrassed by his former transgressions… He's desperate to salvage his image."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.