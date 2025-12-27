From Hollywood Heartthrob to Persona Non Grata: Ashton Kutcher's Desperate Bid to Claw Back Fame After Masterson and Diddy Scandals
Dec. 27 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Ashton Kutcher has largely faded from public view in recent years amid a series of controversies that reshaped his public image, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 47-year-old actor made just one red carpet appearance in 2025, attending an event in May, and has otherwise kept a notably low profile. His wife, Mila Kunis, 42, has also been rarely seen in public.
Danny Masterson and Diddy
The retreat follows years of scrutiny tied to several high-profile scandals involving figures from Kutcher's past.
Public backlash intensified in 2023 after actor Danny Masterson was convicted of raping two women.
Kutcher and Kunis faced criticism after submitting letters urging leniency for their former That '70s Show co-star ahead of his sentencing to 30 years in prison. The couple later apologized, and Kutcher stepped down from a child sexual abuse prevention charity he had founded.
Questions resurfaced again in 2024 when federal agents raided the home of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Kutcher's long-standing friendship with Combs drew renewed attention following allegations against the rapper, who was later convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July. Kutcher has not publicly commented on the case.
Hollywood Comeback
Despite the controversies, Kutcher appears poised for a return to acting. He is set to appear in FX's upcoming series The Beauty, created by Ryan Murphy, which is scheduled to air next month.
An insider told an outlet, "Back in the day, Ashton was a huge player in Hollywood, landing one role after another. Now he's pinning all his hopes on his new series to put him back in the spotlight. He hopes people can forgive and forget the shameful things he's been involved in over the years."
Kutcher has already begun promoting the show, participating in a Q&A at New York Comic Con in October and sharing teaser clips on Instagram. In the series, he portrays what a trailer describes as a "big pharma billionaire with serious assets."
His renewed online presence has also prompted renewed criticism from users, who reference his past controversies. Comments mentioning both Masterson and Combs have appeared beneath recent posts, underscoring the difficulty of repairing his reputation.
Earlier Controversies
Tyler Perry Faces Explosive $77M Sexual Assault Lawsuit as 'Madea' Co-Star Claims Director Groped Him During a Private Meeting and Demanded He 'Let It Happen'
Additional scrutiny has emerged from past footage and statements, including a 2008 episode of Punk'd in which Kutcher made remarks about then-15-year-old Hilary Duff, as well as a deleted 2011 tweet defending former Penn State coach Joe Paterno.
Excerpts from Demi Moore's memoir have also resurfaced, alleging infidelity during their marriage.
According to the insider, "He's embarrassed by his former transgressions… He's desperate to salvage his image."