Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Leonardo Dicaprio

'Ultimate Burn': Nikki Glaser Praised for Mocking 51-Year-Old Leonardo DiCaprio's Age-Gap With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 27, at Golden Globes

Photo of Nikki Glaser and Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser poked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio's preference for younger women in her 2026 Golden Globes opening monologue,

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 11 2026, Published 9:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser's scorching opening monologue took aim at Leonardo DiCaprio's penchant for only dating women in their 20s, while joking that so little is known about the rest of his life that it was the only barb the stand-up queen could roast him with, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Glaser, 41, took a clear shot at the 51-year-old One Battle After Another star's clear preference for younger ladies, making a crack about his girlfriend of two and a half years, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Glaser Torched Leonardo DiCaprio About His Under-30 Girlfriend

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nikki Glaser
Source: CBS

Nikki Glaser later apologized for her 'cheap shot' joke about Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend's age.

"You've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is that you managed to accomplish all this before your girlfriend turns 30," Glaser cracked to the actor, who was seated in a front-row table, adding, "It's just insane."

The camera cut to DiCaprio blushing and looking down, then nodding in agreement at Glaser's zinger.

The host then apologized for the joke, saying she really didn't have anything else to hit him with.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Don't Really Know Anything Else About You'

Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA

Leonardo iDiCaprio had a priceless reaction to Nikki Glaser's monologue jokes about him.

"Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke. It's cheap. You know what? I tried not to, but we don't really know anything else about you, man," Glaser snarked.

"Like, there's nothing else. Open up!" she scolded DiCaprio, who burst out laughing about how tightly he's managed his private life.

"I'm serious, I looked. I searched. The most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991," she noted, referring to the time when he was starring on ABC's Growing Pains.

"Is your favorite food 'pasta, pasta and more pasta?,'" Glaser asked DiCaprio about the magazine's nugget. He mouthed "yes," gave her a thumbs-up, and playfully pointed a finger at her for doing her homework.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'Brutal But Hilarious'

Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been dating for nearly two and a half years.

Viewers at home went wild for Glaser skewering the notorious modelizer and his much-younger girlfriend

"NIKKI JUST CLOCKED LEO SO BAD," one person cheered on X.

"Brutal but hilarious. Nikki Glaser didn’t miss. Leo took it like a champ," a second user raved.

"NOT NIKKI DISSING LEO IM CRYINGGG," a third person roared., as a fourth called Glaser's comment "The ultimate burn!"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kate Hudson, Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell

2026 Golden Globes: See the 10 Best — and Worst — Dressed of Hollywood's Biggest Stars Including Kate Hudson, Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein 'Murder' Cover-Up Allegations Resurface as His Brother Teases Explosive Evidence Authorities 'Don’t Want You to See'

Leo's Highly Private Romance

Photo of Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio hid under a facemask and dark hat whe he and Vittoria Ceretti attended a concert in LA in 2025.

DiCaprio has been incredibly private about his romance with Ceretti.

The pair were first spotted together in August 2023, on an ice cream date in Ibiza, Spain, followed by some nightclubbing.

Fans were stunned when the Titanic star stayed with Ceretti after she turned 26 in June 2024, as he had not remained with any of his past girlfriends past the age of 25.

DiCaprio has made Ceretti part of his tight inner circle, but the pair have never walked a red carpet during their relationship. Instead, the brunette beauty joins her boyfriend inside the venue at premieres and awards shows to show her support.

While the Wolf of Wall Street star has never talked about his girlfriend in interviews, she made curious comments about how "annoying" it was to be in a relationship with someone so famous, though she did not name-check DiCaprio.

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," she complained to Vogue France.

"Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you," Ceretti whined.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.