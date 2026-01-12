'Ultimate Burn': Nikki Glaser Praised for Mocking 51-Year-Old Leonardo DiCaprio's Age-Gap With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 27, at Golden Globes

DiCaprio has been incredibly private about his romance with Ceretti.

The pair were first spotted together in August 2023, on an ice cream date in Ibiza, Spain, followed by some nightclubbing.

Fans were stunned when the Titanic star stayed with Ceretti after she turned 26 in June 2024, as he had not remained with any of his past girlfriends past the age of 25.

DiCaprio has made Ceretti part of his tight inner circle, but the pair have never walked a red carpet during their relationship. Instead, the brunette beauty joins her boyfriend inside the venue at premieres and awards shows to show her support.

While the Wolf of Wall Street star has never talked about his girlfriend in interviews, she made curious comments about how "annoying" it was to be in a relationship with someone so famous, though she did not name-check DiCaprio.

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," she complained to Vogue France.

"Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you," Ceretti whined.