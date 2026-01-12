'Ultimate Burn': Nikki Glaser Praised for Mocking 51-Year-Old Leonardo DiCaprio's Age-Gap With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 27, at Golden Globes
Jan. 11 2026, Published 9:21 p.m. ET
Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser's scorching opening monologue took aim at Leonardo DiCaprio's penchant for only dating women in their 20s, while joking that so little is known about the rest of his life that it was the only barb the stand-up queen could roast him with, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Glaser, 41, took a clear shot at the 51-year-old One Battle After Another star's clear preference for younger ladies, making a crack about his girlfriend of two and a half years, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27.
Nikki Glaser Torched Leonardo DiCaprio About His Under-30 Girlfriend
"You've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is that you managed to accomplish all this before your girlfriend turns 30," Glaser cracked to the actor, who was seated in a front-row table, adding, "It's just insane."
The camera cut to DiCaprio blushing and looking down, then nodding in agreement at Glaser's zinger.
The host then apologized for the joke, saying she really didn't have anything else to hit him with.
'We Don't Really Know Anything Else About You'
"Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke. It's cheap. You know what? I tried not to, but we don't really know anything else about you, man," Glaser snarked.
"Like, there's nothing else. Open up!" she scolded DiCaprio, who burst out laughing about how tightly he's managed his private life.
"I'm serious, I looked. I searched. The most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991," she noted, referring to the time when he was starring on ABC's Growing Pains.
"Is your favorite food 'pasta, pasta and more pasta?,'" Glaser asked DiCaprio about the magazine's nugget. He mouthed "yes," gave her a thumbs-up, and playfully pointed a finger at her for doing her homework.
'Brutal But Hilarious'
Viewers at home went wild for Glaser skewering the notorious modelizer and his much-younger girlfriend
"NIKKI JUST CLOCKED LEO SO BAD," one person cheered on X.
"Brutal but hilarious. Nikki Glaser didn’t miss. Leo took it like a champ," a second user raved.
"NOT NIKKI DISSING LEO IM CRYINGGG," a third person roared., as a fourth called Glaser's comment "The ultimate burn!"
Leo's Highly Private Romance
DiCaprio has been incredibly private about his romance with Ceretti.
The pair were first spotted together in August 2023, on an ice cream date in Ibiza, Spain, followed by some nightclubbing.
Fans were stunned when the Titanic star stayed with Ceretti after she turned 26 in June 2024, as he had not remained with any of his past girlfriends past the age of 25.
DiCaprio has made Ceretti part of his tight inner circle, but the pair have never walked a red carpet during their relationship. Instead, the brunette beauty joins her boyfriend inside the venue at premieres and awards shows to show her support.
While the Wolf of Wall Street star has never talked about his girlfriend in interviews, she made curious comments about how "annoying" it was to be in a relationship with someone so famous, though she did not name-check DiCaprio.
"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," she complained to Vogue France.
"Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you," Ceretti whined.