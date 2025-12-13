EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's New Howard Hughes? How Leonardo DiCaprio Has Chosen to 'Live Like a Hermit' In Between Movies

His new approach, according to industry sources, comes as he is reflecting on decades of scrutiny and constant speculation surrounding his relationships, whereabouts, and creative decisions.

DiCaprio's withdrawal now typically begins the moment a promotional tour ends, when he disappears from events, declines invitations, and confines himself to a small circle of trusted friends at his home in Los Angeles.

Speaking to TIME Magazine after being named the mag's Entertainer of the Year, DiCaprio said about life in the spotlight: "It's been a balance I've been managing my whole adult life, and I'm still not an expert.

"I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can."

A source said DiCaprio's instinct now is to pull back "further than ever" from public life.

The insider claimed: "Leo has realized he functions best when he steps away completely. He wants quiet, he wants stillness, and he's not pretending otherwise."