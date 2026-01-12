Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Torches CBS During Opening Monologue as Network Undergoes Right-Leaning Overhaul — 'America's Newest Place to See B.S. News'
Jan. 11 2026, Published 9:02 p.m. ET
Nobody was safe during Nikki Glaser's biting monologue during the Golden Globes on CBS – including CBS, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Tiffany Network has been a national punch line after Evening News host Tony Dokoupil's disastrous first week.
Nikki Bites Back
Glaser came out swinging at the start of Sunday's show, roasting the actors and actresses gathered at the awards before suddenly turning the tables on her own network.
It all started with the scathing jab involving Jeffrey Epstein: "I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight, it's insane. There are so many A-listers...and by 'A-listers' I do mean people who are on 'a' list that has been heavily redacted."
As the crowd roared, she added: "And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to... the Justice Department."
Then she turned her sight on the eye network: "And the award for most editing goes to CBS News. Yes, CBS News, America's newest place to see B.S. news."
Fans of Approval
Fans online were amazed by her risky attack on the network.
"Nikki Glaser making a dig at CBS on CBS is insane," one person tweeted, as another added: "Nikki Glaser has such big b--- for the CBS joke during the Golden Globes – way to use your platform!"
A third demanded: "Nikki Glaser already killing it. I’ve seen enough, give her 3 more years. That CBS joke was too good lol."
While a fourth said: "Nikki Glaser dragging CBS News during an acclaimed national broadcast on CBS is truly iconic behavior."
Dokoupil's Rough Week
It's been a rough week for CBS News and Dokoupil. The new anchor got off to a rough start on Monday, January 5, after suffering an on-air meltdown during a confusing night-one broadcast. Tuesday saw a strong negative reaction to what many deemed a "fluff piece" on Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The new guy was slammed on social media after both broadcasts, with sources saying Dokoupil is nothing more than a shill for Weiss and her agenda.
"It's hard to come from a place of authority when everyone, including you, knows you are just 'Bari's b----'," one industry insider told Radar. "Curious to see how much longer the Ellisons will tolerate this utter defenestration of CBS News before they step in."
Early Ratings Woes
At least not that many people saw the gaffes – but that's not exactly a good thing.
Ratings for Dokoupil's Monday debut were significantly down across major advertising demographics.
According to Nielsen data obtained by Radar, viewership was down 22 percent compared with the same day last year.
The numbers get worse when compared with other splashy anchor debuts on the Tiffany network – down 17 percent from the start of duo Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson, whom Dokoupil replaced; down 20 percent from Norah O’Donnell before them; and down a whopping 67 percent from Katie Couric's premiere in 2006.
One insider blasted the newscasts and the mistakes.
"Talk about amateur hour – CBS couldn’t even get through a 30-minute show without massive errors," the source shared. "And this guy is delusional enough to throw shade at Walter Cronkite?"