'Sick To My Stomach': Jean Smart Slammed For Getting Choked Up Discussing Politics and Current Events at 2026 Golden Globes

jean smat
Source: mega

Jean Smart got political right away on the Golden Globes red carpet

Jan. 11 2026, Published 7:48 p.m. ET

Jean Smart didn't even wait for the Golden Globes to begin before getting political, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Hacks star fought back tears as she addressed the ongoing tensions in the country while walking the red carpet.

Smart Speaks Her Mind

jean smart
Source: mega

Smart stars on the HBO Max hit 'Hacks'

It all started almost immediately after Entertainment Tonight reporter Kevin Frazier caught up with Smart on the red carpet, and asked her how it was going.

Looking somber from the start, the 74-year-old said: "It's going good…good. You know everything is a little bit overshadowed with what’s going on in the country.

"I feel like we’re kind of at a turning point in this country, and I hope people can keep their heads, 'cause that’s actually going to be the hardest thing... is to keep our heads."

Without getting specific about which "turning point" she was referring to, Smart urged: "That's going to take a lot of courage and a lot of restraint. I feel like there are certain entities that maybe would like us to fight back, and possibly…it’s very concerning."

Critics Lash Out at Smart

jean smart
Source: mega

Smart's remarks were slammed online

However, critics on social media were more concerned about Smart's words.

"Jean Smart already ruined @etnow pre @goldenglobes by putting her political opinion in the first 5 minutes," one person tweeted as another replied: "Amen! Sick to my stomach hearing her speak."

A third person threatened: "Jean Smart wants war? She might get it."

Smart acknowledged her remarks would be ill-received, but insisted: "I know people find it annoying that an actor takes the opportunities like this to talk about social issues and politics, but I’m not here as an actress, but as a citizen and a mom. I hope people understand that."

Minnesota Chaos

Photo of Renee Nicole Good
Source: @ALPHANEWS/X

Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent.

Protests across the country have continued after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renne Good.

The Department of Homeland Security initially claimed the woman "attacked" agents and "weaponized her vehicle" during an immigration-related operation on Wednesday, January 7.

Mayor Jacob Frey pushed back on the government's claims and sent a clear message to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE agents: "get the f--- out of Minneapolis."

Protests Across the Country

Photo of residents protesting the shooting
Source: MEGA

Protests broke out across the country condemning ICE and calling for justice for Good.

As video of the shooting went viral on social media, outrage and protests erupted across the country. State and local officials, as well as citizens, have since accused Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Donald Trump's administration of "lying" about the incident.

The shooting sparked intense online – with one side agreeing with Noem and the Trump administration's narrative, in which government officials alleged Good "weaponized her vehicle," causing the agent to act in self-defense. Trump went as far as claiming the agent was "run over" in a Truth Social post.

Others denounced Noem and Trump, pointing to the fact that Good was unarmed and appeared to be attempting to drive away without harming the agents who swarmed her car, as the vehicle's wheels could be seen turning away from law enforcement.

Many claimed the Trump administration's spin on the shooting signaled a greater cause for concern with federal leadership and constitutional rights.

