'Sick To My Stomach': Jean Smart Slammed For Getting Choked Up Discussing Politics and Current Events at 2026 Golden Globes

The Hacks star fought back tears as she addressed the ongoing tensions in the country while walking the red carpet.

Jean Smart didn't even wait for the Golden Globes to begin before getting political, RadarOnline.com can report.

It all started almost immediately after Entertainment Tonight reporter Kevin Frazier caught up with Smart on the red carpet, and asked her how it was going.

Looking somber from the start, the 74-year-old said: "It's going good…good. You know everything is a little bit overshadowed with what’s going on in the country.

"I feel like we’re kind of at a turning point in this country, and I hope people can keep their heads, 'cause that’s actually going to be the hardest thing... is to keep our heads."

Without getting specific about which "turning point" she was referring to, Smart urged: "That's going to take a lot of courage and a lot of restraint. I feel like there are certain entities that maybe would like us to fight back, and possibly…it’s very concerning."