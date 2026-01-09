'Disgusting': Megyn Kelly Accuses Hillary Clinton of 'Directly Endangering Lives' For Praising ICE Protesters After Fatal Minneapolis Shooting
Jan. 9 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Political pundit Megyn Kelly has branded former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton "disgusting" and accused her of "endangering" the lives of ICE agents after praising protestors who took to the streets following the disturbing fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, 37, in Minneapolis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A stomach-churning video captured the moment masked ICE agents approached Good's Honda SUV, and within seconds, an agent opened fire into the 37-year-old mother's car at point-blank range as she was seemingly attempting to drive away.
The brazen fatal shooting instantly sparked outrage nationwide. Tension ramped up after Secretary Kristi Noem alleged Good "attacked" the agent, who she claimed fired a "defensive shot," and referred to the victim as a "domestic terrorist" in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
Clinton Applauds Protestors
Hours after Good was killed, thousands of Minnesota residents flocked to the streets to protest the shooting and demand that ICE agents leave the city.
Clinton shared a photo applauding "thousands" of demonstrators exercising their right to protest in a social media post.
"Last night, at the corner where an ICE agent murdered Renee Good, thousands of Minnesotans gathered in the frigid dark to protest her killing," the former first lady wrote. "In the face of this administration’s lawless violence, solidarity is the answer. They want to mold America to their cruelty. We refuse."
Kelly Slams Clinton's Post
Kelly was quick to call out Clinton and labeled her post "disgusting" and a threat to law enforcement lives.
"This is disgusting. You're directly endangering lives with this post, madam," Kelly wrote on X. "As you sit in your country manor with your guards and full staff."
Social media users flooded Kelly's comments in defense of Clinton and condemned the ICE-involved shooting.
"Extrajudicial executions are the mark of a corrupt, immoral, and dystopian state," wrote one user as another echoed, "Isn't it more disgusting that an American woman lost her life because of a scared little ICE agent?"
State, Local Leaders Accuse Trump Admin of 'Lying'
In the wake of Noem's statements – and a Truth Social post from Donald Trump echoing the Department of Homeland Security's claims – local authorities and state representatives have accused the Trump administration of "lying" about the shooting.
Trump claimed the agent was "run over" by Good's vehicle and was recovering in the hospital, though video of the incident showed the agent immediately walking away from the scene after discharging his weapon.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey branded the administration's version of events "garbage" and told ICE to "get the f--- out" of the city. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar shared footage of the shooting and accused the DHS of "lying" about the officer being run over.
Giddy Up, 'ICE Barbie'! Kristi Noem's Massive Cowboy Hat and 'Cosplay Outfit' Brutally Mocked After a Minneapolis Shooting News Conference
At a press conference on Wednesday, January 7, former Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz urged residents not to fall for the Trump administration's "propaganda" in response to a DHS social media post on the shooting.
"I've seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine," the governor wrote on X. "The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice."
Despite calls from lawmakers for an independent investigation of the shooting, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension officials reportedly said they've been shut out of the probe by the FBI.
State officials noted without full access to witnesses and evidence, they're unable "to complete a thorough and independent investigation."
While Noem claimed the BCA was being kept in the dark because they did not have the jurisdiction, Vice President JD Vance said he was not going to allow "Tim Walz and a bunch of radicals in Minneapolis" get involved and "make this guy's life miserable because he was doing the job he was asked to do."