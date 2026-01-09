'Disgusting': Megyn Kelly Accuses Hillary Clinton of 'Directly Endangering Lives' For Praising ICE Protesters After Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

Political pundit Megyn Kelly has branded former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton "disgusting" and accused her of "endangering" the lives of ICE agents after praising protestors who took to the streets following the disturbing fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, 37, in Minneapolis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A stomach-churning video captured the moment masked ICE agents approached Good's Honda SUV, and within seconds, an agent opened fire into the 37-year-old mother's car at point-blank range as she was seemingly attempting to drive away.

The brazen fatal shooting instantly sparked outrage nationwide. Tension ramped up after Secretary Kristi Noem alleged Good "attacked" the agent, who she claimed fired a "defensive shot," and referred to the victim as a "domestic terrorist" in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.