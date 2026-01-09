Giddy Up, 'ICE Barbie'! Kristi Noem's Massive Cowboy Hat and 'Cosplay Outfit' Brutally Mocked After a Minneapolis Shooting News Conference
Jan. 9 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem's massive cowboy hat and "cosplay outfit" have been ripped to shreds after she donned them at a press conference about the Minneapolis shooting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this week, Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer in a viral video that has left the country divided.
Kristi Noem's 'Cosplay' Look Mocked
While there have been conflicting reports of what happened to lead to the shooting, the Secretary of Homeland Security branded it at a press conference as an "act of domestic terrorism."
While speaking, she donned a large cowboy hat that people couldn't help but mock.
"Why is Kristi Noem always in some sort of cosplay outfit?" Seth Meyers jibed, while Stephen Colbert piped in to say, "I’m sorry, I couldn’t hear you lying over your hat."
Ronny Chieng also took notice of her hat, alleging that maybe that's why Noem saw what happened in the video footage differently than some others who saw Good's shooting as unprovoked.
"Maybe you didn’t see the video clearly because your stupid hat is blocking your vision," he quipped. "But thank you for weighing in, and sorry to interrupt your girls' weekend in Nashville."
Kristi Noem Responds to Accusations the Video Footage Contradicts Her Statement
Noem did speak out to address people who claim what she's saying is in direct contradiction to video footage, sharing, "This vehicle was used to hit this officer. It was used as a weapon. And the officer feels as though his life was in jeopardy."
"It was used to perpetuate a violent act that this officer took action to protect himself and to protect his fellow law enforcement officers," she continued. "So we'll let this continue to go forward and follow the same policies and procedures that every use-of-force situation does."
She also alleged they've had "almost over 100 times that these vehicles have been used to ram law enforcement officers.
"When you take an action and use a weapon to harm someone and to incite violence against them and try to cause them injury or death, then it needs to be labeled exactly what it was," she raged.
Calls for Kristi Noem to Resign
As Radar reported, social media was flooded with calls for Noem to resign amid the disturbing situation with Good.
Rep. Shontel Brown from Ohio shared the following statement on X: "Kristi Noem must resign today. Her time as secretary has been a complete moral failure and a public safety disaster. ICE under her leadership has repeatedly ignored our laws, terrorized communities, and made America less safe. She must resign."
"Kristi Noem must resign immediately," another person chimed in to say. "Her role as secretary has been a public safety disaster full of lies to cover incompetence. Under her cosplay leadership, ICE has become a terrorist organization and has made America less safe. Resign now!"
The ICE Agent's Father Defends Him
Meanwhile, Jonathan Ross, who is the ICE agent who shot and killed Good, was defended in the press by his father.
"You would never find a nicer, kinder person," Ed Ross told a news outlet.
"He's a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn't be more proud of him," he elaborated.
Ed also shared Jonathan is married to a woman whose parents were from the Philippines, but insisted his wife is a U.S. citizen. He did not give any details on how long she's been in America, though.