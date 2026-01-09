Giddy Up, 'ICE Barbie'! Kristi Noem's Massive Cowboy Hat and 'Cosplay Outfit' Brutally Mocked After a Minneapolis Shooting News Conference

While there have been conflicting reports of what happened to lead to the shooting, the Secretary of Homeland Security branded it at a press conference as an "act of domestic terrorism."

While speaking, she donned a large cowboy hat that people couldn't help but mock.

"Why is Kristi Noem always in some sort of cosplay outfit?" Seth Meyers jibed, while Stephen Colbert piped in to say, "I’m sorry, I couldn’t hear you lying over your hat."

Ronny Chieng also took notice of her hat, alleging that maybe that's why Noem saw what happened in the video footage differently than some others who saw Good's shooting as unprovoked.

"Maybe you didn’t see the video clearly because your stupid hat is blocking your vision," he quipped. "But thank you for weighing in, and sorry to interrupt your girls' weekend in Nashville."