'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Torches Trump Administration After Deadly ICE Shooting — and Reveals Plans to Support the Candidate Who Vows to 'Prosecute Prez's Regime'
Jan. 9 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Jeopardy host Ken Jennings has raged against Donald Trump's administration over a fatal shooting involving ICE agents in Minneapolis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jennings, 51, repeatedly used the word "regime" in several posts, including one on Wednesday, January 8, where he fumed, "The 'prosecute the former regime at every level' candidate has my vote in 2028," on the left-wing social media site Bluesky.
Controversial ICE Shooting
The host's post came during heightened emotions of the day, hours after ICE officers approached protestor Renee Good's SUV after she had allegedly been using it to block their movements through South Minneapolis. The confrontation was captured on video from several angles.
After several officers exited their truck, one approached Good, 37, and ordered her to exit her vehicle, while two others were positioned around it.
When Good put her car in reverse and gunned it forward instead of following orders, an ICE officer in the SUV's path opened fire, killing the Colorado mom of three.
The incident has divided the country and politicians, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz immediately calling it "murder" while Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem labelled Good's actions "domestic terrorism."
Noem, 54, claimed Good tried to "weaponize her vehicle" and "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over."
Abolishing DHS Will Bring Him 'Joy'
Hours after Jennings' post about the ICE-involved shooting, he returned with another missive that read, "It's been a dark week, but I just saw someone reply to an 'Abolish ICE' post with a scoldy Bluesky 'Uh, try abolish DHS' and that joy will sustain me for a little while."
The post referred to not just dismantling the Immigration and Customs Enforcement division, but the entire Department of Homeland Security, which was established in 2002 following the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City the year prior that killed more than 2,700 people.
Jennings Comments on 'Regime' Changes
Jennings was critical of the Trump administration the day before the incident in Minneapolis, seemingly referring to the arrest of Venezuela's brutal narco-dictator Nicolás Maduro, who was extricated from Caracas and brought to New York City on January 3.
“America is always like ‘ok, but the NEXT regime change will work,’ like when I ‘cut out carbs’ briefly every January," he snarked on Tuesday, January 6.
Maduro, 51, was indicted back in 2020 on narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and other charges. The dictator was extricated by a Delta Force team and brought to the U.S, where he entered not guilty pleas on the charges. Maduro's vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, has taken over in his place.
Curious MAGA Comments
Jennings has long made his political stances known, telling Democratic voters in 2020, "Remember, defending champion Ken Jennings wants you to vote for Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren," referring to the Vermont socialist and the far-left Massachusetts Senator who were running for president.
Joe Biden eventually secured the Democratic nomination and went on to win the 2020 election against then-incumbent Trump.
Jennings made a cruel comment in a 2018 tweet, reading "This awful MAGA grandma is my favorite person on Twitter," sharing a post about a woman mourning the death of her son, who was a huge fan of the sitcom character ALF and was buried with one of the puppets.
One person called him a "small, hateful human," while a second pointed out how it was "Pretty despicable" of him to mock a woman who lost her disabled son.