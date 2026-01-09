'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Torches Trump Administration After Deadly ICE Shooting — and Reveals Plans to Support the Candidate Who Vows to 'Prosecute Prez's Regime'

The host's post came during heightened emotions of the day, hours after ICE officers approached protestor Renee Good's SUV after she had allegedly been using it to block their movements through South Minneapolis. The confrontation was captured on video from several angles.

After several officers exited their truck, one approached Good, 37, and ordered her to exit her vehicle, while two others were positioned around it.

When Good put her car in reverse and gunned it forward instead of following orders, an ICE officer in the SUV's path opened fire, killing the Colorado mom of three.

The incident has divided the country and politicians, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz immediately calling it "murder" while Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem labelled Good's actions "domestic terrorism."

Noem, 54, claimed Good tried to "weaponize her vehicle" and "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over."