EXCLUSIVE: Game Show Salary War! 'Jeopardy' Host Ken Jennings 'Feeling Cheated' He Gets Paid 'Only' $4million — Compared to Slick 'Wheel of Fortune' Presenter Ryan Seacrest's $28Million Pay Packet

They added: "When Ken first took the job, he was impressed by $4million, but as time has gone by, he now understands just how demanding the job is and realizes he should have pushed for more money."

The insider also said now Jeopardy! has bested Wheel of Fortune and climbed back to No1 in the ratings, Jennings feels it's time to hit up the show's bigwigs for a major boost.

"This is the moment he's been waiting for, and he's got to move fast," our source added. "What he's getting now is peanuts compared to what Ryan Seacrest is getting and he wants to see some equity – he's sick of being treated like an amateur instead of the ratings winner he is."