EXCLUSIVE: Game Show Salary War! 'Jeopardy' Host Ken Jennings 'Feeling Cheated' He Gets Paid 'Only' $4million — Compared to Slick 'Wheel of Fortune' Presenter Ryan Seacrest's $28Million Pay Packet
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings thinks he earns a "pittance" compared to what rival quizmaster Ryan Seacrest pockets on Wheel of Fortune, and sources say now the host is surging back in popularity amid their game show ratings battle, he expects a huge raise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 50-year-old former software engineer who shot to fame and nabbed the hosting gig after becoming a Jeopardy! champ reportedly gets $4million per year – a fraction of Seacrest's whopping $28million – and "feels like he deserves a whole lot more for working his butt off, especially when he compares his salary to his competitors', namely Seacrest," according to our insider.
They added: "When Ken first took the job, he was impressed by $4million, but as time has gone by, he now understands just how demanding the job is and realizes he should have pushed for more money."
The insider also said now Jeopardy! has bested Wheel of Fortune and climbed back to No1 in the ratings, Jennings feels it's time to hit up the show's bigwigs for a major boost.
"This is the moment he's been waiting for, and he's got to move fast," our source added. "What he's getting now is peanuts compared to what Ryan Seacrest is getting and he wants to see some equity – he's sick of being treated like an amateur instead of the ratings winner he is."
Jennings is said to be desperate to strike while his iron is hot and the show is hitting its marks with viewers.
"Ken is in the game to win, and the numbers prove he's popular with his audience," our source added.
They also said: "He has the uptick and Seacrest is going down. That gives him a lot of pleasure, too, but he'd feel more appreciated if the higher-ups threw more money at him.
"It's the principle of the thing."