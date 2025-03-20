Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Ryan Seacrest
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Game Show Salary War! 'Jeopardy' Host Ken Jennings 'Feeling Cheated' He Gets Paid 'Only' $4million — Compared to Slick 'Wheel of Fortune' Presenter Ryan Seacrest's $28Million Pay Packet

ken jennings feels cheated earning less ryan seacrest game shows
Source: MEGA

Ken Jennings is said to feel cheated over his $4million pay on 'Jeopardy!' compared to Ryan Seacrest's huge $28million for fronting 'Wheel of Fortune.'

March 20 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings thinks he earns a "pittance" compared to what rival quizmaster Ryan Seacrest pockets on Wheel of Fortune, and sources say now the host is surging back in popularity amid their game show ratings battle, he expects a huge raise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 50-year-old former software engineer who shot to fame and nabbed the hosting gig after becoming a Jeopardy! champ reportedly gets $4million per year – a fraction of Seacrest's whopping $28million – and "feels like he deserves a whole lot more for working his butt off, especially when he compares his salary to his competitors', namely Seacrest," according to our insider.

Article continues below advertisement
ken jennings feels cheated earning less ryan seacrest game shows
Source: MEGA

Seacrest is said to be rolling in it from his 'Wheel of Fortune' pay deal.

Article continues below advertisement

They added: "When Ken first took the job, he was impressed by $4million, but as time has gone by, he now understands just how demanding the job is and realizes he should have pushed for more money."

The insider also said now Jeopardy! has bested Wheel of Fortune and climbed back to No1 in the ratings, Jennings feels it's time to hit up the show's bigwigs for a major boost.

"This is the moment he's been waiting for, and he's got to move fast," our source added. "What he's getting now is peanuts compared to what Ryan Seacrest is getting and he wants to see some equity – he's sick of being treated like an amateur instead of the ratings winner he is."

Article continues below advertisement
ken jennings feels cheated earning less ryan seacrest game shows
Source: MEGA

As 'Jeopardy!' ratings climb past 'Wheel of Fortune,' Jennings is eyeing a huge salary bump, insiders say.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
jake tapper cnn firing joe biden dementia cover up

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Tapper 'Facing Sack From CNN' After Accusing Joe Biden's Team of Covering Up Former President's 'Dementia' – Following Host's Years of Defending the Doddery Democrat on Air

cher bonding farrah fawcett son strained kids relationship

EXCLUSIVE: Cher 'Building Bizarre Bond' With Car Crash Son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal — As Her Relationship With Her Kids is 'In the Dumpster'

Jennings is said to be desperate to strike while his iron is hot and the show is hitting its marks with viewers.

"Ken is in the game to win, and the numbers prove he's popular with his audience," our source added.

They also said: "He has the uptick and Seacrest is going down. That gives him a lot of pleasure, too, but he'd feel more appreciated if the higher-ups threw more money at him.

"It's the principle of the thing."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.