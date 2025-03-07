EXCLUSIVE: Game Show Glamazon Vanna White 'Distancing Herself' From Former 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak to 'Jump on Ryan Seacrest's Bandwagon' After He Made Fading Show a Ratings Smash
Vanna White has apparently put her former Wheel of Fortune co-host Pat Sajak on the backburner and has filled that void with Ryan Seacrest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the longtime game show personality is happy with the iconic program's ratings now that it has a new face leading the charge.
According to a source, the 68-year-old is "distancing herself" from Sajak, who called it quit from his hosting duties in June 2024 after being in the position 41 years.
The insider said: "Ryan is absolutely killing it in the ratings, and Vanna is clearly cozying up to him.
"She knows Ryan's the star and, for now, the best way to handle it is to play along with him. She's making a good show of it when they do their little promo clips. She's also agreed to occasionally break break with him for lunch or dinner."
Previously, it was reported White was left feeling like a third wheel when Seacrest came on board, and didn't exactly vibe with him upon learning the American Idol notable is a "control freak."
However, it seems she is now trying to get on the same page.
"They may never be friends, but Vanna knows she's got to put forth her best effort because viewers love him," the source said, and claimed Sajak has now been left on the sidelines.
The insider noted: "Vanna's being forced to choose, and aligning with Ryan is the smart thing to do."
Upon Seacrest, 50, officially taking over, White is said to have felt on the fence about the big change after working with Sajak for over four decades.
A source said at the time: "It's not that she doesn't like Ryan, but her chemistry with Pat was just much more natural.
"With Ryan, it feels forced and she doesn't want that to come across to loyal viewers — and producers fear the audience will notice it as well."
However, it helps that the TV personality is in the midst of a contract – which is said to have come with a big salary increase – and runs until summer 2026.
Meanwhile, things seemed to be running smoothly on the game show, after Seacrest received plenty of backlash when he first kicked it off as new host, especially from hardcore fans.
An insider relayed back in October: "Ryan is seriously feeling the pressure and wondering if there's just no winning this fight. Everything he tries on the show seems to spark an outcry, and he's already fed up with the fan backlash.
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Baldoni's Dark Past Exposed — How Scandal-Hit Filmmaker Preached Against 'Toxic Masculinity… While Hiding Bombshell Accusation of RACIAL Discrimination BEFORE Blake Lively's 'Harassment' Lawsuit
"He's getting the very distinct impression nothing will make them happy short of Pat coming out of retirement and hosting the show again."
The source added: "He feels like the whole thing is weighing him down and wrecking his reputation. It's also taking time away from his American Idol duties and his recent foray into launching a cooking show.
"In short, it's a real dumpster fire."
Seacrest is said to be making close to $30million a year on Wheel of Fortune.