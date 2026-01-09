Heber Jentzsch Dead at 90: Scientology's Longtime 'President' Dies Years After Being Transferred to a Nursing Home

Jentzsch was considered a major player in the Church , especially in the 1980s and 1990s, when he served as the Church's spokesperson. This role saw him ingratiate himself with journalists and his fellow Scientologists.

Karen de la Carriere, Jentzsch's former wife, reached out to Ortega to share that Jentzsch had passed away at 90 years old.

Heber Jentzsch was still listed as the Church of Scientology's CEO in paperwork as recently as 2023.

According to de la Carriere and others, Miscavige reduced Jentzsch's role in the early 2000s and spoke negatively to him in front of others. He started appearing at events less frequently. He was later sent to the "hole," a prison of sorts in which Suppressive Persons (people the Church considers a threat to their progress) are kept.

As chairman of the board, Miscavige is regarded as the leader of the Church of Scientology.

Although he was known as Scientology's "president," the title didn't mean he ran things, as David Miscavige became chairman of the board of the Religious Technology Center and captain of the Sea Organization, Scientology's most elite and dedicated group, once founder L. Ron Hubbard died.

Heber Jentzsch's older brother David alleged Heber told him he didn't think he could 'get out' of the church.

In 2012, Ortega wrote a story for The Village Voice in which he spoke to Jentzsch's older brother, David Jentzsch.

David claimed at the time he hadn't spoken to Heber in three years and, when he last had, he urged his brother to leave the church.

"He said, 'I don’t think I can ever get out of here.' But I told him, 'You have to try.’' And the last thing he said to me was, 'I’ll never get out of here alive.'"

David alleged the workers at the base Heber was at refused to take his calls since the last time he'd spoken to his brother.

"They won’t let me talk to him. Heber just lost his son, Alexander," David stated. "I called and told them I’d like to talk to my brother about this. They told me, 'You can't come, we don’t want you here.' I told them I’d come down there and they’d have to let me see him. But they said, 'Heber is not going to be able to talk to you, so it’s best that you don’t come.'"