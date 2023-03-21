Scientology Leader David Miscavige's 'Missing' Wife Appeared ‘Relaxed’ During New Sighting At A California Cafe
Shelly Miscavige was "relaxed" and having a "good time" with friends at a California cafe in a new sighting. An eyewitness revealed she saw the wife of Scientology's leader David Miscavige in Redlands, CA, seemingly shooting down reports that Shelly is "missing," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shelly's last known public outing was in 2007 at her father's funeral. For years, ex-Scientologists like Leah Remini have demanded to know her whereabouts, claiming that one day, she was gone without a word.
As RadarOnline.com reported, The King of Queens actress filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department after leaving the religious group in 2013.
It's important to note that Scientology has always denied Shelly is missing, with the church's lawyer scoffing at the claims and stating, “Any reports that [Shelly] is missing are false."
In response to Remini filing a missing persons report, the LAPD conducted an investigation and determined Shelly was fine.
However, it's now being reported that Shelly was seen in public after her father's funeral. There have been rumblings that David's wife was spotted at a cafe in Redlands in 2020 with three other Scientology Sea Org workers.
Scientology debunker Tony Ortega spoke with someone who claims to have witnessed Shelly at the cafe.
According to the person, know said they knew Shelly personally, David's wife "seemed relaxed and appeared to be having a good time" with her friends — one of whom was allegedly Anne Rathbun, who used to be known as Shelly's "handler."
The witness said the group appeared to be having free time, but the sighting was much earlier than believed.
The person alleged Shelly's cafe outing happened between 2008 and 2013. While she looked well, the witness pointed out, “most likely, this was long before the interminable nature of her isolation had set in.”
Redlands is about 35 minutes from Crestline. It's believed that Shelly was taken to a compound owned by a Scientology corporation, the Church of Spiritual Technology (CST), near Crestline and Lake Arrowhead in 2005.
Before his death, David's father, Ron Miscavige, confirmed to Ortega that Shelly was allegedly taken to CST. The new eyewitness also believes that is where Shelly has remained for all these years.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Scientology for comment.