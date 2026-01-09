EXCLUSIVE: Why Ex-Prince Andrew Has Shown His 'True Colors' With 'Callous' $20Million Sale of Wedding Gift From Queen — To Corruption-Linked Oligarch
Jan. 9 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is again under intense scrutiny over his finances after revelations he sold a lavish wedding gift from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to a Kazakhstan-linked oligarch in a deal critics tell RadarOnline.com has exposed his true colors and a pattern of callous indifference to accountability.
The former duke, 65, received Sunninghill Park, a 12-bedroom mansion in Berkshire, as a wedding present from the Queen in 1986.
$20Million Sale To Oligarch Raises Red Flags
But in 2007, he sold the property for $20million to Timur Kulibayev, now 58, the son-in-law of Kazakhstan's then-president.
An investigation has since established Kulibayev used a loan from a company later linked by Italian prosecutors to a bribery scheme to help finance the purchase.
Windsor, now known only as Andrew Windsor after he was stripped of his royal titles over his relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was then the U.K.'s trade envoy and fourth in line to the throne.
One critic blasted: "Offloading a wedding present from the Queen to a purchaser dogged by so many concerns feels deeply tone-deaf. For a lot of people, it looks like a decision driven by taking the cash first and worrying about the implications afterward."
Another source added: "Many see this transaction as the most telling example so far of what matters most to Andrew, with financial gain appearing to outweigh any moral considerations. It really shows up his true colors, which are mainly callousness and greed."
Timur Kulibayev Hits Back
Kulibayev's lawyers insist the funds used to buy Sunninghill Park were entirely legitimate and say their client has never engaged in bribery or corruption.
They confirmed he took out a commercial loan from Enviro Pacific Investments in 2007 and later repaid it with interest.
However, Italian court documents have concluded Enviro Pacific had received money linked to a bribery scheme involving oil contracts, raising questions about whether Windsor may have inadvertently benefited from proceeds of crime.
Money laundering expert Tom Keatinge, director of the Centre for Finance and Security, said the transaction carried "blatant red flags" that should have prompted enhanced scrutiny to ensure it was not "helping to launder the proceeds of corruption."
At the time of the sale, the U.K. government itself was warning allegations of "systematic corruption" in Kazakhstan were "rife."
'It's Not My Business'
Windsor previously defended the deal in 2009, saying, "It's not my business, the second the price is paid. If that is the offer, I'm not going to look a gift horse in the mouth and suggest they have overpaid me."
Margaret Hodge, the British government's former anti-corruption champion, reacted strongly to the findings about Windsor's house deal.
She said she was "utterly shocked" and warned "proceeds of crime" may have been involved "in what has already been a very controversial sales transaction."
Hodge added: "These allegations need to be properly investigated by both Parliament and the appropriate national agencies. Nobody is above the law."
Sunninghill Park was left empty for years after the purchase and was eventually demolished in 2016.
Windsor, who lost his remaining royal roles in October following the Epstein scandal, now faces being moved out of his $40million Royal Lodge mansion into a humbler royal abode on the Sandringham estate.
Sources also said he could flee to the Middle East, where it is said he could be offered a free palace to call home. Windsor is said to be trapped in a delusion he is still a royal and expects flunkies at the Lodge to still call him a duke or prince.