EXCLUSIVE: Why Ex-Prince Andrew Has Shown His 'True Colors' With 'Callous' $20Million Sale of Wedding Gift From Queen — To Corruption-Linked Oligarch

Windsor previously defended the deal in 2009, saying, "It's not my business, the second the price is paid. If that is the offer, I'm not going to look a gift horse in the mouth and suggest they have overpaid me."

Margaret Hodge, the British government's former anti-corruption champion, reacted strongly to the findings about Windsor's house deal.

She said she was "utterly shocked" and warned "proceeds of crime" may have been involved "in what has already been a very controversial sales transaction."

Hodge added: "These allegations need to be properly investigated by both Parliament and the appropriate national agencies. Nobody is above the law."

Sunninghill Park was left empty for years after the purchase and was eventually demolished in 2016.

Windsor, who lost his remaining royal roles in October following the Epstein scandal, now faces being moved out of his $40million Royal Lodge mansion into a humbler royal abode on the Sandringham estate.

Sources also said he could flee to the Middle East, where it is said he could be offered a free palace to call home. Windsor is said to be trapped in a delusion he is still a royal and expects flunkies at the Lodge to still call him a duke or prince.