EXCLUSIVE: The Final Humiliation Sending Andrew Windsor 'Around the Bend' As He Prepares to Leave $40Million Mansion
Nov. 27 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is spiraling into fury and humiliation after discovering a new wave of stripped privileges during a recent visit to Windsor Castle – a moment insiders tell RadarOnline.com is pushing the disgraced royal "around the bend" as he prepares to vacate his $40million Royal Lodge home.
The former Duke of York, now officially Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after losing his titles in the fallout of his association with Jeffrey Epstein, has already been forced to give up his long-held residence by Christmas, step away from public life and relinquish lucrative interests.
Stripped Privileges at Windsor
But his latest trip to Windsor castle – the residence where his late mother Queen Elizabeth II lived – revealed further indignities tied to his downfall and brought home how low he has sunk in royal circles.
According to royal observers, the visit left him "stunned," and those close to him say the cumulative humiliation is starting to take a psychological toll.
One palace source said: "Andrew walked away from that visit furious. Just when he believes he's hit the lowest point, another privilege disappears. He feels like his entire identity is being chipped away."
Another insider said: "This latest blow has brought him to the edge. He hasn't stopped complaining about how unjust it all feels to him."
The Lost Salute and Title
Sources say Andrew was also shocked to discover royal guards no longer saluted him and the deep bows he once received had vanished.
Staff also addressed him as "Mr Mountbatten-Windsor" rather than "Your Royal Highness."
One source said: "Things at Windsor have completely shifted. When Andrew showed up after losing his titles, the guards didn't salute him and the formal bows he used to get everywhere had vanished."
Another source said: "Some staff enjoy addressing him as Mr Mountbatten-Windsor instead of his former style. They made a point of it."
The Canceled Meal Service
Sources say a breaking point for the disgraced ex-duke came when Andrew learned his once-routine meal service, which allowed food from the castle kitchens to be delivered directly to Royal Lodge, had been canceled.
One insider said: "It might seem like a small thing, but having meals sent from the castle meant a lot to Andrew. It was one of the few remnants of his old life."
Another said: "He'd relied on that perk for so long. When they informed him it was being stopped, he looked completely stunned, as if the rug had been pulled out from under him."
EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Hilarious 'Time' Joke Palace Staff are Using to Mock Andrew Windsor Over Disgraced Ex-Duke's Snub to U.S. Congress Amid His Growing Jeffrey Epstein Storm
Preparing to Vacate Royal Lodge
Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2004, sharing the sprawling property with his former wife Sarah Ferguson, 66.
They have now agreed to leave after ongoing pressure from King Charles, 77, who is focused on reducing the monarchy's footprint and distancing the institution from Andrew's Epstein scandal.
Sources say the move is meant, in part, to protect Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, who maintain their titles.
But the change places Andrew in an awkward new dynamic with his daughters. Experts say Andrew will probably have to bow to Beatrice and Eugenie in public, adding that he would not do so "with any happiness or willingness."
As he prepares for life outside Royal Lodge, insiders say Andrew's anger has intensified.
One source said: "Andrew realizes there's no path back for him. What he's worrying about now is how much further things will slide before he's forced to face reality."