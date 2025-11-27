EXCLUSIVE: The Final Humiliation Sending Andrew Windsor 'Around the Bend' As He Prepares to Leave $40Million Mansion

But his latest trip to Windsor castle – the residence where his late mother Queen Elizabeth II lived – revealed further indignities tied to his downfall and brought home how low he has sunk in royal circles.

According to royal observers, the visit left him "stunned," and those close to him say the cumulative humiliation is starting to take a psychological toll.

One palace source said: "Andrew walked away from that visit furious. Just when he believes he's hit the lowest point, another privilege disappears. He feels like his entire identity is being chipped away."

Another insider said: "This latest blow has brought him to the edge. He hasn't stopped complaining about how unjust it all feels to him."