2026 Golden Globes: See the 10 Best — and Worst — Dressed of Hollywood's Biggest Stars Including Kate Hudson, Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell

Hollywood's first major awards show of the season has brought out the biggest names from both film and TV. RadarOnline.com can reveal the best and worst dressed celebrities who hit the red carpet for the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Elle Fanning — Best

Source: CBS The 'Sentimental Value' star was dripping in diamonds.

Elle Fanning was total perfection in a shimmering silver and pale blue Gucci gown made up of small lilac-shaped petals.

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Snow — Worst

Source: MEGA Brittany Snow had quite a 2025 with two major TV hits

Brittany Snow starred in two breakout hits for Netflix in 2025 with The Hunting Wives and The Beast in Me, but she came up short in the white gown she chose for the Golden Globes. The strapless dress was shapeless against her figure and had an odd structured hemline that looked like a toilet paper roll.

Article continues below advertisement

Gayle King — Best

Source: MEGA The 'CBS Mornings' host shined.

CBS Mornings host Gayle King shimmered in a champagne colored sequin gown with a daring plunging neckline.

Article continues below advertisement

Glen Powell — Worst

Source: CBS Glen Powell smiled on the red carpet of the Golden Globes.

While Glen Powell took a fun risk by wearing a colorful look, the Running Man star's royal-blue velvet tuxedo top looked more like a smoking jacket.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Glaser — Best

Source: CBS Nikki Glaser is hosting the Golden Globes for the second year in a row.

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser favors racier looks, making her pink satin dress a refreshing change. The comedian's strapless gown featured a full skirt and ruched top.

Article continues below advertisement

Aimee Lou Wood — Worst

Source: CBS Aimee Lou Wood staw her star rise thanks to her heartbreaking turn in 'The White Lotus' Season 3.

Aimee Lou Wood has a quirky aesthetic, but her Golden Globes look was a mess with a tulle underskirt and a heavy brocade top that didn't quite mesh. It was also slightly unflattering in photographs that didn't showcase the corset-style bodice. The English actress is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television her her heartbreaking role of Chelsea on HBO's The White Lotus Season 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Hudson — Best

Source: CBS Kate Hudson is nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

Kate Hudson shimmered in a figure-hugging Armani Privè custom gown that fit her like a glove. The stunning star is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture for her lead role in Song Sung Blue. On the red carpet, she gushed about co-star Hugh Jackman, who was unable to attend the Globes. She advised other actors to jump at the chance to work with the Wolverine star if they get the opportunity, calling him a "generous" person to collaborate with.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Ortega — Worst

Source: CBS Jenna Ortega's Golden Globes look was a total misfire

Jenna Ortega seemed to have too many thoughts going into her look, as the long fringe shoulders didn't work at all with the open side cutouts that went down past her hips. The Wednesday star is continuing with the no-eyebrows look, making the overall aesthetic slightly jarring.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Justine Lupe — Best

Source: MEGa Justine Lupe was most recently seen in Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This.'

Nobody Wants This star Justine Lupe nailed her fitted flesh-hued gown with delicate silver threads throughout. The Netflix star kept her blonde locks simple and beachy.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeannie Mai — Best

Source: MEGA Jeannie Mai chose a black gown for the Globes