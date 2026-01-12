2026 Golden Globes: See the 10 Best — and Worst — Dressed of Hollywood's Biggest Stars Including Kate Hudson, Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell
Jan. 11 2026, Published 7:36 p.m. ET
Hollywood's first major awards show of the season has brought out the biggest names from both film and TV.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the best and worst dressed celebrities who hit the red carpet for the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11.
Elle Fanning — Best
Elle Fanning was total perfection in a shimmering silver and pale blue Gucci gown made up of small lilac-shaped petals.
Brittany Snow — Worst
Brittany Snow starred in two breakout hits for Netflix in 2025 with The Hunting Wives and The Beast in Me, but she came up short in the white gown she chose for the Golden Globes.
The strapless dress was shapeless against her figure and had an odd structured hemline that looked like a toilet paper roll.
Gayle King — Best
CBS Mornings host Gayle King shimmered in a champagne colored sequin gown with a daring plunging neckline.
Glen Powell — Worst
While Glen Powell took a fun risk by wearing a colorful look, the Running Man star's royal-blue velvet tuxedo top looked more like a smoking jacket.
Nikki Glaser — Best
Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser favors racier looks, making her pink satin dress a refreshing change. The comedian's strapless gown featured a full skirt and ruched top.
Aimee Lou Wood — Worst
Aimee Lou Wood has a quirky aesthetic, but her Golden Globes look was a mess with a tulle underskirt and a heavy brocade top that didn't quite mesh. It was also slightly unflattering in photographs that didn't showcase the corset-style bodice.
The English actress is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television her her heartbreaking role of Chelsea on HBO's The White Lotus Season 3.
Kate Hudson — Best
Kate Hudson shimmered in a figure-hugging Armani Privè custom gown that fit her like a glove. The stunning star is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture for her lead role in Song Sung Blue.
On the red carpet, she gushed about co-star Hugh Jackman, who was unable to attend the Globes. She advised other actors to jump at the chance to work with the Wolverine star if they get the opportunity, calling him a "generous" person to collaborate with.
Jenna Ortega — Worst
Jenna Ortega seemed to have too many thoughts going into her look, as the long fringe shoulders didn't work at all with the open side cutouts that went down past her hips. The Wednesday star is continuing with the no-eyebrows look, making the overall aesthetic slightly jarring.
Justine Lupe — Best
Nobody Wants This star Justine Lupe nailed her fitted flesh-hued gown with delicate silver threads throughout. The Netflix star kept her blonde locks simple and beachy.
Jeannie Mai — Best
Jeannie Mai was an early arrival and turned heads in a black gown with a left thigh-high slit.