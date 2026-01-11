Prince William Braces for Blowup: 'Bulletproof' Crisis Guru Brought In Ahead of Harry's Return

Prince William is reportedly bolstering his inner circle with a top-tier communications operator, signaling that the Duke of Cambridge is taking no chances ahead of his brother Prince Harry's highly anticipated return to the UK.

The new hire, Liza Ravenscroft, comes with a strong pedigree and close ties to royal media insiders, including Julian Payne, the former communications secretary to King Charles and Queen Camilla, RadarOnline.com can report.