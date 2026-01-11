Your tip
Prince William Braces for Blowup: 'Bulletproof' Crisis Guru Brought In Ahead of Harry's Return

Prince William adds top PR expert as Harry heads back for court battles and Andrew controversies loom.

Jan. 11 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Prince William is reportedly bolstering his inner circle with a top-tier communications operator, signaling that the Duke of Cambridge is taking no chances ahead of his brother Prince Harry's highly anticipated return to the UK.

The new hire, Liza Ravenscroft, comes with a strong pedigree and close ties to royal media insiders, including Julian Payne, the former communications secretary to King Charles and Queen Camilla, RadarOnline.com can report.

'Close to the King'

"Julian Payne has stayed close to the King, so it is unlikely to be a coincidence that one of his most senior and respected members of staff has taken a key role in William's office after a period of turmoil - and when they are looking for closer alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as minds turn to William's eventual succession," a source revealed on January 11, according to GB News.

The statement suggests that Ravenscroft's move into William's office is a strategic step to tighten alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace amid ongoing royal turbulence.

What Does Her Resume Say?

Ravenscroft — who her former boss described as 'bulletproof sunshine' — brings a reputation for keeping high-profile clients out of the headlines and navigating crises with ease.

Her resume boasted that she helps clients "get past an issue as quickly as possible with minimum dents" — work that can range from boycott campaigns to sexual allegations to serious safety issues, geopolitical and ethical risks.

The crisis master described herself as a "trusted and positive" force, someone who leans on her BBC journalism experience to "defend and charm in equal measure."

Palace Pushback

Kensington Palace has been at pains to downplay the narrative.

A source told the outlet on Sunday: "Liza is joining in a non-crisis-based role in the KP press office, working on the day-to-day press interaction Kensington Palace has."

They added: "People who work in communications for the Royal Household come from an array of backgrounds."

Timing is Everything

The timing of William's hire comes as Harry is set to return to the U.K. later this month for his high-profile court hearings against Associated Newspapers.

The case centers on allegations of illegal information gathering and is the final chapter in a series of lawsuits Harry has filed against British newspapers over breaches of privacy.

His visit has renewed public and media scrutiny of the royal family, just as the monarchy continues to grapple with the fallout from ongoing scandals involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

