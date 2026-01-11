EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson 'Set to Pawn Off Royal Lodge Jewels' by 'Holding Secret Auctions Before They Are Booted Out of $40Million Mansion'
Jan. 11 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are being accused by insiders of quietly turning their Royal Lodge mansion into a "pawn shop source" as they scramble for cash by allegedly preparing secret auctions of royal jewels and memorabilia.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the claims come as Windsor, 65, and his ex-wife Fergie, 66, have been ordered out of the $40million Lodge by King Charles by February as punishment for their long association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Isolated and Desperate for Cash
The pair has enjoyed living in the sprawling estate for years, which they have continued to share despite their divorce decades ago.
With the pair now stripped of their official roles and royal titles over their joint Epstein scandal, the couple have found themselves increasingly isolated from the monarchy, with sources saying panic has set in over how they will fund their future outside the royal fold.
An insider familiar with the situation said Windsor has been "sneakily" taking stock of valuable items inside the property that he believes he can legally sell.
They added: "Andrew is acting out of sheer self-preservation. He's surveying everything of value, from jewelry to private papers, and viewing it as a financial lifeline should the palace cut him off for good."
The source added Windsor believes many of the items would command enormous sums if discreetly offered to private collectors.
The Yorks’ Secret Royal Archive
According to another source, the potential haul goes far beyond jewelry.
They said: "The collection of loot at the Lodge goes well beyond jewelry. It includes private letters, intimate photographs, personal recordings and royal keepsakes, material that could command enormous sums if sold discreetly. Any sentiment there was for these objects has fallen away, the focus for Andrew now is purely financial."
The source claimed value assessments have been done away from official scrutiny to avoid attracting attention from Buckingham Palace.
Ferguson is said to be equally determined to cash in on her royal past.
A source close to the former duchess said: "Sarah has held onto everything. Her wedding keepsakes, correspondence, gifts, especially letters from Diana that she considers priceless."
The source added: "Sarah has been meticulous about keeping hold of her royal past, from wedding mementos and gifts to years of personal correspondence, including letters from Princess Diana that she regards as beyond value."
The Palace’s Worst-Case Scenario
The suggestion personal correspondence linked to Princess Diana, who died aged 36, could be sold has reportedly caused alarm within royal circles.
Another insider said: "The prospect of Diana's private correspondence being sold has deeply unsettled the palace. That is seen as the moment this shifts from an uncomfortable situation into a full-blown crisis."
The potential sale of items associated with Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96, is also said to be particularly sensitive.
A royal source said: "Items linked to the late Queen are charged with profound historical and emotional significance. Even if Andrew argues they are his to sell, the visual impact of putting them on the market would be deeply damaging."
Another source said: "Senior royals always expected the break with Andrew to be difficult, but not on this scale. The prospect of private letters, recordings and jewels becoming public is viewed as a worst-case scenario."
A Messy End to Royal Life
Legal advisers are said to be monitoring the situation closely, particularly over whether items removed from Royal Lodge could be challenged as belonging to the Crown rather than the individual.
Another palace source told us: "Any attempt to move forward would be impossible to contain. The appearance of even a single item would trigger immediate and widespread fallout. But Andrew and Sarah seem intent on turning the Lodge into some sort of pawn shop source by collecting together goods they think they can auction off to the highest bidder.
"If they go ahead with this, their departure from royal life may end in the most volatile way yet."