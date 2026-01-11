EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson 'Set to Pawn Off Royal Lodge Jewels' by 'Holding Secret Auctions Before They Are Booted Out of $40Million Mansion'

The pair has enjoyed living in the sprawling estate for years, which they have continued to share despite their divorce decades ago.

With the pair now stripped of their official roles and royal titles over their joint Epstein scandal, the couple have found themselves increasingly isolated from the monarchy, with sources saying panic has set in over how they will fund their future outside the royal fold.

An insider familiar with the situation said Windsor has been "sneakily" taking stock of valuable items inside the property that he believes he can legally sell.

They added: "Andrew is acting out of sheer self-preservation. He's surveying everything of value, from jewelry to private papers, and viewing it as a financial lifeline should the palace cut him off for good."

The source added Windsor believes many of the items would command enormous sums if discreetly offered to private collectors.