EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson 'Set to Be Barred From One of Their Favorite Clubs' — Despite Their Daughters Being Allowed to Dance Nights Away at A-List Party Spot
Nov. 25 2025, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor may be used to doors opening for him, but RadarOnline.com can reveal one of London's most rarefied haunts is said to be preparing to close its velvet rope on both him and Sarah Ferguson – as their daughters will continue to breeze past the bouncers.
The 65-year-old former duke and his ex-wife, 66, are facing an informal ban from Annabel's, the ultra-posh Mayfair members' club where the couple once socialized with ease.
Unofficial Ban Over 'Too Much Attention'
Founded in 1963 and long celebrated for attracting generations of celebrities, from Frank Sinatra to Princess Diana, the club has undergone a modern reinvention under the Birley Group.
Sources close to the venue say the pair's presence has become too controversial, particularly in the aftermath of renewed scrutiny over Andrew's shameful association with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
One longtime member familiar with the talks said: "It just isn't the time for Andrew or Sarah to be showing up there. The attention around them is more than the club is willing to take on."
The "unofficial ban" would bar them not only from Annabel's but also from the group's four sister clubs – including Mark's – all owned by businessman Richard Caring.
A London clubland source said: "Both Annabel's and Mark's depend on a sense of discretion, but their open street-facing entrances make that tricky.
"Having Andrew or Sarah photographed outside would be hard for management to defend."
Avoiding 'Messy Moments at the Door'
Another source with direct knowledge of the situation added that the club wants to avoid a public scene: "The view is that refusing them entry would prevent a potentially messy moment at the door, especially with how exposed the entrance is. So, they will be quietly told they are not welcome ahead of time so that does not happen, by phone, email or letter."
The couple's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, both current members, are thought to be unaffected by the ban and would still be welcome to visit.
An insider noted the awkwardness this could create: "Things could get awkward fast. You could see the princesses turning up for an event while their parents are being refused at the door. No one wants that kind of scene unfolding on a pavement packed with photographers."
Royal Lodge Eviction Deadline
The move would be another huge setback for Andrew, who was recently stripped by King Charles, 77, of his royal titles.
He and his ex Ferguson have also been ordered out of their Royal Lodge mansion by the monarch, where the pair lived together for years despite divorcing decades ago.
They have been given Christmas as a deadline to vacate the luxury residence.
Even though he has repeatedly and consistently denied all allegations tied to Epstein – including during his widely criticized 2019 interview with broadcaster Emily Maitlis – the fallout has persisted for Andrew, who is now a true royal exile and pariah.
Pressure Mounts on Final Honor
Beyond nightlife access, Andrew's civic standing may face another challenge, with pressure mounting over his right to keep his inherited Freedom of the City of London.
He obtained the honor via patrimony after his late father, Prince Philip, held it.
A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation pointed to its formal processes, noting: "Andrew received the honor by virtue of patrimony, which is inherited as the child of a Freeman. Applications via patrimony are not considered by our elected members. The City Corporation is listening and will continue to listen to concerns raised."
It also warned it "will carefully consider the rules that govern how a Freedom is given – including the circumstances in which, and the procedure by which, it can be removed."