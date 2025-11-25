EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson 'Set to Be Barred From One of Their Favorite Clubs' — Despite Their Daughters Being Allowed to Dance Nights Away at A-List Party Spot

Founded in 1963 and long celebrated for attracting generations of celebrities, from Frank Sinatra to Princess Diana, the club has undergone a modern reinvention under the Birley Group.

Sources close to the venue say the pair's presence has become too controversial, particularly in the aftermath of renewed scrutiny over Andrew's shameful association with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

One longtime member familiar with the talks said: "It just isn't the time for Andrew or Sarah to be showing up there. The attention around them is more than the club is willing to take on."

The "unofficial ban" would bar them not only from Annabel's but also from the group's four sister clubs – including Mark's – all owned by businessman Richard Caring.

A London clubland source said: "Both Annabel's and Mark's depend on a sense of discretion, but their open street-facing entrances make that tricky.

"Having Andrew or Sarah photographed outside would be hard for management to defend."