EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Smuggling Boxes of Diaries Out of Royal Lodge' in Preparation for 'Searing Tell-All Memoir Research'

The insider continued: "Sarah has reached a stage where she feels she has little left to protect. She is resolved not to sink alongside Andrew, and there is a growing belief that she may disclose deeply damaging information if that is what it takes to protect herself."

The tipster said the strain has been felt keenly by the couple's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, who are said to be "mortified" by the constant headlines about their parents.

Windsor's association with Epstein has defined his downfall.

He was accused by the pedophile's most high-profile s-- trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, of sexually assaulting her as a teenager after she was trafficked by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Windsor has consistently denied the allegations. Fresh claims about him emerged in Giuffre's posthumously published memoir, completed shortly before her death by suicide aged 41 earlier this year.

She alleged she met the then-prince when she was 17, and says he bedded her three times. Giuffre said Maxwell instructed her "to do for (Windsor) what you do for Jeffrey," and that after the encounter Epstein paid her $15,000 and Maxwell told her: "The prince had fun."

Giuffre also alleged two further encounters with Windsor, including what she described as an "o---" involving several other underage-looking girls.

He settled Giuffre's civil case against him in 2022 for approximately $15million out of court without admitting liability, and in October was stripped by King Charles of his royal titles.