EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Smuggling Boxes of Diaries Out of Royal Lodge' in Preparation for 'Searing Tell-All Memoir Research'
Dec. 31 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has been branded "the ultimate sneak," with sources telling RadarOnline.com the disgraced ex-duchess is in the process of "smuggling" out of her Royal Lodge home the raw materials that could make up a tell-all memoir on her time with the royal family and her shamed husband Andrew Windsor.
The 66-year-old and Windsor, 65, are busy packing up their belongings at the $40million mansion they have shared for years, despite the pair divorcing decades ago, with insiders saying its corridors and rooms are piling high with boxes.
Ferguson's Secret Diary Heist
But one source said: "Sarah is already moving boxes out of the mansion – full of the diaries she has secretly kept for years. There are huge fears these volumes, which are packed with royal secrets, are going to be the foundation for a shocking memoir. Her smuggling really is the ultimate sneak ploy."
It is understood the boxes are being put in a secure storage unit. She and Windsor were stripped of their royal titles by King Charles, 77, in October, over their ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The former couple is believed to have until February to complete their move out of the Lodge.
Our insider spoke out about Ferguson's potential memoir plans after Radar revealed she may be preparing to finally break ranks with her former husband as the pressure from Windsor's Epstein-linked scandal intensifies, with sources saying she is now willing to sacrifice loyalty to protect herself.
'Their Arguments Are Relentless'
The former Duchess of York has remained publicly civil with ex-Prince Andrew despite their 1996 divorce and years of cohabitation at Royal Lodge.
But insiders said the latest wave of revelations has turned that uneasy truce into open conflict.
Windsor's loss of titles and mounting scrutiny have left the pair isolated, with their long-standing alliance collapsing under the weight of legal, financial, and reputational fallout.
A source close to the situation claimed, "Sarah believes she has been pulled under by choices Andrew made and is now suffering the consequences for actions she does not see as solely her responsibility."
The insider added tensions between the pair have escalated into frequent arguments.
"The arguments are relentless and increasingly hostile. Sarah feels Andrew pushed her toward relying on Jeffrey Epstein for financial help, and now she is the one facing the backlash for it," the source claimed.
Connection to Pedophile Epstein
The insider continued: "Sarah has reached a stage where she feels she has little left to protect. She is resolved not to sink alongside Andrew, and there is a growing belief that she may disclose deeply damaging information if that is what it takes to protect herself."
The tipster said the strain has been felt keenly by the couple's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, who are said to be "mortified" by the constant headlines about their parents.
Windsor's association with Epstein has defined his downfall.
He was accused by the pedophile's most high-profile s-- trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, of sexually assaulting her as a teenager after she was trafficked by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving a 20-year prison sentence.
Windsor has consistently denied the allegations. Fresh claims about him emerged in Giuffre's posthumously published memoir, completed shortly before her death by suicide aged 41 earlier this year.
She alleged she met the then-prince when she was 17, and says he bedded her three times. Giuffre said Maxwell instructed her "to do for (Windsor) what you do for Jeffrey," and that after the encounter Epstein paid her $15,000 and Maxwell told her: "The prince had fun."
Giuffre also alleged two further encounters with Windsor, including what she described as an "o---" involving several other underage-looking girls.
He settled Giuffre's civil case against him in 2022 for approximately $15million out of court without admitting liability, and in October was stripped by King Charles of his royal titles.
Fergie's Rogue Memoir Threat
Ferguson was also forced to ditch her Duchess title after leaked emails showed her describing Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."
The former couple's living arrangements have become another flashpoint in the scandal. Royal Lodge, leased by Andrew in 2004, is set to be surrendered by the couple, who have lived together there for years despite their divorce decades ago.
A source said Windsor is resisting departure, while Ferguson wants out to start a "new chapter in her life."
"Sarah is eager to put physical and emotional space between herself and Andrew," the insider said. "She feels that remaining linked to him only worsens the fallout. The danger in this is that she needs money and could go rogue by doing a TV sit-down or writing a memoir in which she would be forced to reveal her and Andrew's tawdry secrets for a publishing advance.
"And the way she feels now, she is prepared to backstab Andrew to save her own skin and create a nest of financial stability to see her through her final years."
Insiders also say Ferguson feels increasingly alone. "She is fully aware that the royal family has effectively closed ranks against her," the source claimed. "At this stage, her focus is purely on self-preservation, even if that ultimately means turning on Andrew."