EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre Sex Shock — How Trafficking Victim 'Dressed Like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera' to Please Her Abusers

Passages from her posthumously published memoir Nobody's Girl, completed shortly before Giuffre's suicide in April, set out her life story in her own words, from a troubled childhood in Florida to sexual abuse by the financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and her alleged encounters with Prince Andrew when she was aged only 17.

The memoir was released in October and draws on diaries and personal recollections written over several years.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal one of its most disturbing passages, which shows Giuffre describing a night out in London with Andrew, then 41, focusing not on the setting but on what she wore.

She recalled choosing a pink sleeveless crop top and sparkly jeans over a more conservative dress suggested by now-jailed Maxwell.

"I idolized Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, and the outfit was something I imagined the two of them might wear," Giuffre wrote. "I told Maxwell it felt more like me."