Scandal of Virginia Giuffre's Missing $22Million Fortune: Epstein Victim's Estate Valued at a Paltry $472K... Leaving Her Family to Question Where It's Gone

Questions are mounting over a substantial portion of Virginia Giuffre's once-multimillion-dollar fortune, as family members challenge the valuation of her estate and seek answers about what they describe as a "significant amount of missing money", RadarOnline.com can report.

Giuffre, 41, died in April in Western Australia and was believed to have amassed an estimated $22 million through victim compensation programs and settlements connected to the abuse she endured by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Among those funds was an estimated $12 million payment from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, who settled a sexual abuse lawsuit brought by Giuffre in 2022. Andrew, who has always denied wrongdoing, reached the agreement as part of a civil settlement.