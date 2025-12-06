Scandal of Virginia Giuffre's Missing $22Million Fortune: Epstein Victim's Estate Valued at a Paltry $472K... Leaving Her Family to Question Where It's Gone
Dec. 6 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Questions are mounting over a substantial portion of Virginia Giuffre's once-multimillion-dollar fortune, as family members challenge the valuation of her estate and seek answers about what they describe as a "significant amount of missing money", RadarOnline.com can report.
Giuffre, 41, died in April in Western Australia and was believed to have amassed an estimated $22 million through victim compensation programs and settlements connected to the abuse she endured by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Among those funds was an estimated $12 million payment from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, who settled a sexual abuse lawsuit brought by Giuffre in 2022. Andrew, who has always denied wrongdoing, reached the agreement as part of a civil settlement.
Giuffre's Fortune
Despite these substantial payments, court documents filed Friday, December 5, in Australia list her estate at just $472,000 — a level that determines how assets are handled when someone dies without a will. Her lawyer and caregiver put the figure slightly higher, at $501,000 or more.
The dramatic discrepancy has raised alarm among relatives, who are "privately concerned" that millions may be unaccounted for.
According to filings, the estate currently includes business interests, jewellery, vehicles, a horse and personal belongings recovered from the Neergabby farm where Giuffre took her own life.
The family is contesting the possibility that her estranged husband, Robert Giuffre — who filed for divorce two months before her death — could receive a portion of the remaining assets.
Under state law, a surviving spouse may inherit at least one-third of a deceased partner's estate, even in cases of separation.
Control of Virgina's Estate
Virginia had long claimed her husband exerted controlling behavior over her, at times forbidding her from interacting with other men.
"It's about time that there is a spotlight on Robbie's control over Virginia," a source familiar with the proceedings told the London Telegraph.
Much of the money Virginia received through settlements is believed to have been placed into the Witty River Family Trust, created in 2020 with both Virginia and her husband listed as co-directors holding equal shares.
If co-trustees are required to make joint decisions, the arrangement has raised suspicions that funds could have been spent or transferred without her independent oversight.
Adding to the scrutiny is the fact that Robert, a former mixed martial arts instructor, had not worked since 2017, according to Virginia. Some family members have also previously accused him of having an unstable lifestyle.
"Hopefully, the court will order a full forensic audit of her estate," the source said. If it is determined that her husband is aware of the missing funds, "He will certainly have some explaining to do," the source added.
Giuffre's Family
The dispute is now before the Supreme Court of Western Australia, where a hearing on November 28 marked the first public session on who should administer the estate. Virginia's sons are facing challenges from two women close to their mother — lawyer Karrie Louden and longtime housekeeper and carer Cheryl Myers, who described herself as a "second mother" to Virginia.
Virginia's brothers, Sky Roberts and Danny Wilson, also oppose her husband's involvement and question the legitimacy of an "implied will" she emailed in February to PwC's Lisa Foster, arguing that she was not mentally fit to make such decisions at that time.