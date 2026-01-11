Hollywood Star Alec Baldwin Fuels Decades Old Beatles Conspiracy, Suggests Lennon–McCartney Romance Was Torn Apart

The claim emerged in a comment Baldwin left on a video showing a 1969 Beatles rehearsal, filmed during the band’s Let It Be recording sessions at Twickenham Film Studios in London.

Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin has sparked fresh debate among Beatles fans after floating a provocative theory about the relationship between John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney , RadarOnline.com can report.

" I think it’s clear that these two were in love ," Baldwin wrote. "And a certain third party is thinking 'I've got to put an end to this.'"

The footage captures Lennon and McCartney smiling, joking, and sharing a microphone as they rehearse the song Two of Us, while Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono , watches from nearby.

However, respected Beatles biographer Ian Leslie has previously dismissed the idea that the pair had a sexual relationship. In his book John and Paul: A Love Story Told in Songs, Leslie concluded that while there was an “erotic component” to their connection, it remained non-sexual.

At the time the footage was recorded, homosexuality had only been partially decriminalized in the United Kingdom two years earlier, adding historical context to decades of speculation.

Ono has long been accused by some fans of contributing to the Beatles’ breakup, and Baldwin’s comment taps into a recurring theory within the group’s fandom that Lennon and McCartney shared a romantic bond.

Lennon and McCartney are widely believed to have shared a deeply intimate but ultimately platonic relationship that began when they met as teenagers in Liverpool in 1957. Their later public falling out, followed by the breakup of one of the most influential bands in music history, continues to fuel debate more than five decades later.

After Lennon was murdered in 1980, McCartney initially offered a restrained public reaction. "Well, it’s a drag," is all McCartney first said when speaking publicly about the murder of his old friend in 1980.

Two years later, he paid tribute through song. "If I say I really loved you / And was glad you came along / Then you were here today / for you were in my song," McCartney wrote in the 1982 track Here Today.

Baldwin, a longtime Beatles enthusiast, has hosted tribute programs on SiriusXM and interviewed McCartney in 2020 on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday. "McCartney is one of the recognizable voices in human history," Baldwin said of the singer. "One of the greatest singers in world history, and again, great range."