Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Alec Baldwin

Hollywood Star Alec Baldwin Fuels Decades Old Beatles Conspiracy, Suggests Lennon–McCartney Romance Was Torn Apart

Composite photo of Alec Baldwin and the Beatles
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin sparked renewed controversy among Beatles fans.

Profile Image

Jan. 11 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin has sparked fresh debate among Beatles fans after floating a provocative theory about the relationship between John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney, RadarOnline.com can report.

The claim emerged in a comment Baldwin left on a video showing a 1969 Beatles rehearsal, filmed during the band’s Let It Be recording sessions at Twickenham Film Studios in London.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Baldwin's Comment

alec baldwin fuels decades old beatles conspiracy lennon mccartney
Source: MEGA

Baldwin suggested John Lennon and Paul McCartney were in love.

The footage captures Lennon and McCartney smiling, joking, and sharing a microphone as they rehearse the song Two of Us, while Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono, watches from nearby.

"I think it’s clear that these two were in love," Baldwin wrote. "And a certain third party is thinking 'I've got to put an end to this.'"

Article continues below advertisement

The Beatles

alec baldwin fuels decades old beatles conspiracy lennon mccartney
Source: MEGA

The remark revived long-running fan theories that Lennon and McCartney shared a romantic bond.

Ono has long been accused by some fans of contributing to the Beatles’ breakup, and Baldwin’s comment taps into a recurring theory within the group’s fandom that Lennon and McCartney shared a romantic bond.

At the time the footage was recorded, homosexuality had only been partially decriminalized in the United Kingdom two years earlier, adding historical context to decades of speculation.

However, respected Beatles biographer Ian Leslie has previously dismissed the idea that the pair had a sexual relationship. In his book John and Paul: A Love Story Told in Songs, Leslie concluded that while there was an “erotic component” to their connection, it remained non-sexual.

Decades Long Rumors

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
bill clintons epstein shame files reveal shocking bromance extent

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton's Fresh Epstein Shame – Files Reveal True and Shocking Extent of Ex-Prez's 'Bromance' With Pedo Abuser

poopgate gwyneth paltrow name smeared filthy guest

EXCLUSIVE: Poopgate 2.0! How Gwyneth Paltrow's Name is 'Being Smeared' by Her Filthy Hamptons Guest

alec baldwin fuels decades old beatles conspiracy lennon mccartney
Source: MEGA

Lennon and McCartney met as teenagers in Liverpool in 1957.

Lennon and McCartney are widely believed to have shared a deeply intimate but ultimately platonic relationship that began when they met as teenagers in Liverpool in 1957. Their later public falling out, followed by the breakup of one of the most influential bands in music history, continues to fuel debate more than five decades later.

After Lennon was murdered in 1980, McCartney initially offered a restrained public reaction. "Well, it’s a drag," is all McCartney first said when speaking publicly about the murder of his old friend in 1980.

Two years later, he paid tribute through song. "If I say I really loved you / And was glad you came along / Then you were here today / for you were in my song," McCartney wrote in the 1982 track Here Today.

Baldwin, a longtime Beatles enthusiast, has hosted tribute programs on SiriusXM and interviewed McCartney in 2020 on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday. "McCartney is one of the recognizable voices in human history," Baldwin said of the singer. "One of the greatest singers in world history, and again, great range."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.