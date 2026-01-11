Inside Kelly Clarkson's Sweet Bedtime Bonding With Kids Following Her Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Death

In a recent Q&A on The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube channel, the singer shared that her favorite daily joy is spending quiet time with daughter River and son Remy, RadarOnline.com can report.

Kelly Clarkson is giving fans a heartfelt look at how she's helping her kids cope after the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson, 43, shared that she loves to "snuggle" with her kids.

"My kids, they're 9 and 11. Kind of that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they're still small enough to love cuddling and love snuggles," the singer said on Saturday, January 10.

"There's been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit," she explained. "So it's my two dogs, my two kids, and me. It's been really special, though, because it's like the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that's probably my favorite time of day."

Blackstock, who passed away in August 2025 at 48 after a three-year battle with melanoma, remained a part of their children’s lives despite a messy divorce.