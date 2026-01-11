Your tip
Inside Kelly Clarkson's Sweet Bedtime Bonding With Kids Following Her Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Death

Cuddles and bedtime chats with River and Remy are Kelly Clarkson’s favorite moments of the day.

Kelly Clarkson is giving fans a heartfelt look at how she's helping her kids cope after the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock.

In a recent Q&A on The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube channel, the singer shared that her favorite daily joy is spending quiet time with daughter River and son Remy, RadarOnline.com can report.

'Snuggle' Time

Clarkson, 43, shared that she loves to "snuggle" with her kids.

"My kids, they're 9 and 11. Kind of that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they're still small enough to love cuddling and love snuggles," the singer said on Saturday, January 10.

"There's been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit," she explained. "So it's my two dogs, my two kids, and me. It's been really special, though, because it's like the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that's probably my favorite time of day."

Blackstock, who passed away in August 2025 at 48 after a three-year battle with melanoma, remained a part of their children’s lives despite a messy divorce.

Back on the Dating Scene

But while Kelly’s days are filled with snuggles and sweet moments with her kids, she’s not ready to stay single forever.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the pop star is "gagging for a man" and ready to get back on the dating scene after her 2020 divorce.

'Very Specific' Dating Requirements

A source shared with the outlet that Clarkson "isn't being half-hearted about it. She made a whole list of what she's looking for in a man and texted it to a bunch of friends, including ex-mother-in-law Reba McEntire, former mentor Simon Cowell, and close pal Jennifer Aniston."

"Kelly has some very specific things on the list," the insider added.

"Ideally, she wants a guy who has kids already, so she can see his dad skills in action, since he'll ultimately have to be in that role for her kids if things work out."

Money Isn't the Motive

Image of This comes as the singer admits she wants to be back on the dating market.
Source: MEGA

This comes as the singer admits she wants to be back on the dating market.

"Kelly doesn't care about a potential partner's job or salary one bit," the source continued to the outlet.

The talk show host is still worth an estimated $50 million following her contentious and costly split.

The source said: "She has more money than she will ever need and doesn't want that to be a block to finding love."

