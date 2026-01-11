EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One 'Petrifying' Reason Sarah Ferguson is Intent on Slithering Out of 'Inevitable' Move to Australia

The former Duchess of York, 66, has endured a prolonged period of instability since she and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor , 65, were stripped of their royal roles and titles , with the former duke now preparing to relocate from their shared Royal Lodge home to a privately funded house on the Sandringham estate.

Sarah Ferguson is weighing whether to uproot her life as the fallout from her past associations tightens around her in Britain, but sources told RadarOnline.com one visceral fear may yet keep her from following family to Australia – snakes.

Several charities have also dropped her as a patron, and invitations that once came easily have slowed to a trickle.

The latest pressure follows the resurfacing of a 2011 email in which Ferguson referred to Epstein as a "supreme friend," contradicting earlier claims she had cut ties with the serial abuser.

While Windsor's arrangements appear settled, Ferguson's future has remained unresolved amid renewed scrutiny over her and Windsor's links to Jeffrey Epstein .

Australia has emerged as a possible refuge when options at home narrow.

The expert said there was a belief Ferguson "might encounter a warmer reception there than in Britain right now."

A royal expert added: "Jane traveled over specifically to support Sarah during a very dark period and has raised the possibility that she could rebuild her life near her in Australia."

Another insider said Jane's presence was about "anchoring Sarah when so many familiar supports have sailed away."

"She was deeply worried about how Sarah was coping and felt she had to be there in person. Some around them felt the timing was critical as Sarah was sliding into a very dark mood."

"Jane did not come over for a routine visit," one source claimed.

Ferguson's older sister, Jane Ferguson Luedecke , who lives there, recently traveled to Britain during what insiders describe as a particularly fragile period.

Against that backdrop, Australia has emerged as a serious option for her next move.

Ferguson has hesitated over the move because of her deep fear of snakes, according to sources.

Yet sources said there is an unexpected obstacle. "Sarah has always liked the idea of Australia in theory," one friend said.

"But she has an almost primal fear of snakes, and that has become a real sticking point when talk turns to actually moving there. But the way her situation is now, with no money and no royal home, a shift to Australia with her sister could be inevitable."

Another insider put it more bluntly, saying: "The irony is that she wants to escape far away, but the thought of Australia's wildlife genuinely terrifies her – she finds it petrifying."

That fear is not new. In September 1987, Ferguson's aversion to snakes was captured dramatically during a charity event.

As a Burmese python was brought close to her, she recoiled in tears, saying, "I can't." Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, then her husband, told the handler: "My wife and I are not used to snakes."

Naturalist Jim Fowler, who bought the 12-foot python within 5 feet of Ferguson, said at the time: "You tend to be repulsed by those things that are not like us. Fear is usually the lack of knowledge."

A British Embassy spokesman confirmed at the time the then-duchess had "always been afraid of snakes."