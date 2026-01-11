EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Feared to Have Fueled Massive Rise in Deadly Stalkers Targeting Royal Family
Jan. 11 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
The royal family has been hounded by hundreds of stalkers in recent years – and experts say Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle drove a record spike in the amount of fixated fans threatening the royals.
RadarOnline.com can reveal palace security is now said to be on "red alert" after a man recently was charged over twice accessing Kensington Palace grounds.
Palace Breach Triggers Fresh Royal Security Panic
Derek Egan, 39, is alleged to have trespassed on the protected site on December 21 and December 23 and was arrested both times, according to the Metropolitan Police.
"Egan was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site in Palace Green, Kensington," a police spokesman confirmed.
Egan, of Hillingdon, West London, has also been charged with breaching his bail conditions.
The palace in West London is sometimes home to the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.
Although they were not thought to be staying in the capital at the time, sources say the events have triggered a major overview of royal security.
Hundreds of Stalkers Now Being Monitored by Police
We can reveal that files on a total of 536 stalkers were recently passed from the Met Police Royal Protection Group for investigation by Britain's specialist Fixated Threat Assessment Centre.
Nineteen of the stalkers probed were ruled to be of "high concern," while 254 were ruled to be of "moderate" threat to the royals.
Another 236 were said to be in the "low risk" category.
Funded by the British government and health service, the FTAC was set up to investigate strange, worrying or threatening communications.
Its staff consists of professors of clinical, criminal and forensic psychology who have also produced reports on the world's deadliest maniacs.
A spokesman for the Met police said the files passed to the FTAC may also have contained reports on individuals who had not necessarily targeted the royals.
But they did not put a number on the amount of reports passed to the organization that did not concern royalty.
Harry and Meghan Wedding Linked to Surge in Fixated Threats
An audit of police and FTAC data obtained under the U.K. Freedom of Information Act.
The figures showed one male was sectioned under mental health in 2018 – the year Harry and Markle married.
Remarkably, they also revealed a near-25 percent increase in the number of royal stalkers since Harry and Markle married – with the number of fanatics being monitored shooting up from 130 to 160 in the wake of their nuptials.
Dai Davies, ex-Royal Protection Command chief at Met Police, said: "The royals attract people who are fixated – from terrorists to people on the far right.
"The fact that Harry married a woman of Black origin could, in some maniac eyes, give rise to further concern."
ISIS, Neo-Nazis and Anthrax Fears Target Royals
Meghan has been bombarded with thousands of threatening online messages from the moment she got together with Harry.
Since dating and marrying the royal, 34, the ex-Suits actress has been targeted by neo-Nazis, stalkers and ISIS.
Security services were once put on "high alert" after bloodthirsty ISIS fanatics launched a plot to saw off Meghan Markle's head – after they vowed to slice her unborn child from her womb.
The horrific messages were posted on encrypted jihadi websites such as Telegram.
It is the same app used by Islamic State supporter Husnain Rashid to call on his followers to kill Kate and William's five-year-old son, Prince George.
Former mosque teacher Rashid, of Leonard Street in Nelson, Lancashire – now jailed over the plot – also urged fanatics in some of the staggering 290,000 hate messages he sent on encrypted sites to poison tubs of ice cream in supermarkets across Britain.
His 25-year prison tariff was reduced to 19 years by the Court of Appeal.
The Telegram instant messaging app has military-grade encryption and was described as a "tool kit for terrorism" during Rashid's trial.
Intelligence agents have also probed plans to use a suicide bomber disguised as one of the rough sleepers who sleep outside Markle and Harry's former love nest at Kensington Palace to launch an attack on the royal couple.
There was a racist letter laced with suspected anthrax posted to Markle and Harry in February 2018, three months before their wedding.
The sinister package later sparked fears Markle could be targeted with a liquid nerve agent after the deadly toxin Novichok was used in the U.K. to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.
Counter-terrorism police have also investigated threats made against Prince Harry's life after a BBC investigation obtained hundreds of messages sent by extremists.
Sonnenkrieg Division – a British branch of a violent American neo-Nazi group – branded the royal a "race traitor" for marrying mixed-race Meghan and called for his assassination.