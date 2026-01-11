EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Feared to Have Fueled Massive Rise in Deadly Stalkers Targeting Royal Family

Derek Egan, 39, is alleged to have trespassed on the protected site on December 21 and December 23 and was arrested both times, according to the Metropolitan Police.

"Egan was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site in Palace Green, Kensington," a police spokesman confirmed.

Egan, of Hillingdon, West London, has also been charged with breaching his bail conditions.

The palace in West London is sometimes home to the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

Although they were not thought to be staying in the capital at the time, sources say the events have triggered a major overview of royal security.