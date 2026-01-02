Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Royal Family Stalker Terror — The Firm's Security Team Under Fire After Prince William 'Trespasser' Allegedly Struck Twice in 3 Days

Prince William and his family have been caught up in renewed royal security fears after a suspected stalker was allegedly able to trespass twice at Kensington Palace.

Jan. 2 2026

Prince William and his family have been caught up in renewed royal security fears after a suspected stalker was allegedly able to trespass twice at Kensington Palace within three days, raising urgent questions about how the intruder was released on bail before allegedly returning to the grounds.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the breach centers on Derek Egan, 39, who was arrested after he's said to have scaled the fence at Kensington Palace on December 21 and again on December 23.

Intruder Returns Days After Arrest

Prince William’s absence during the break-ins did not lessen concerns for his family’s safety.

Derek was initially released on police bail after the first incident, allegedly allowing him to return and repeat the offense before being detained by officers from the Met Police Royal and Specialist Protection Command.

He has since been charged with two counts of trespassing and is now being held in custody.

Royal aides were informed of the incidents, which occurred shortly before Christmas at the historic London residence that houses several senior royals and staff.

The Prince of Wales, 43, and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 43, primarily live in Windsor but maintain the palace's 20-room Apartment 1A as their London base. It is understood they were not at Kensington Palace during the intrusions.

Experts Slam Bail Decision

Derek Egan scaled the fence at Kensington Palace on December 21.

Former head of the Met Police's Royal and Specialist Protection branch Dai Davies warned the case raised red flags.

He said: "The fact he repeated the offense after being given bail, given the nature of it, gives serious cause for concern."

Davies added: "The police must work out what level of danger the Royal Family was in, and based on the charges, why on Earth he was given bail?"

Davies said any intrusion demands scrutiny.

He said: "Any attempt to get into Kensington Palace needs careful investigation into the motive, any mental health concerns, and if the person is fixated on a royal."

He added: "If this person wasn't already on a list, he certainly will be now."

Palace Residents On Edge

Officers from the Met Police detained Derek Egan after the second intrusion.

Kensington Palace is home to 10 members of the Royal Family. Residents include the Duke of Gloucester and his wife Birgitte van Deurs, as well as Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons.

Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent also live on the grounds, alongside the Duke of Kent.

On both occasions he allegedly intruded on the grounds, Egan is said to have carried a heavy rucksack and was apparently spotted on CCTV after scaling fencing near the Hyde Park entrance.

He is understood not to have entered the main building and was allegedly detained in an area not used as royal living quarters.

Palace sources declined to confirm which royals were present at the time.

Security Shake-Up Imminent

Palace staff reviewed security procedures after the incidents rattled the team.

Appearing at Westminster magistrates' court, Egan reportedly became abusive and attempted to damage the dock. He had earlier refused to leave a prison van when scheduled to appear at Bromley magistrates' court.

District Judge Sam Goozee said: "I am going to proceed with a hearing in his absence on January 6 in view of his disorderly behavior to officers of the court and the court itself. I am not granting him bail on the basis that if he is convicted, there is a real possibility he will receive a custodial sentence."

The Crown Prosecution Service said charges require the Attorney General's consent due to security concerns involving the Royal Family.

A palace security source said the incidents had rattled staff and sparked a review of security procedures.

The insider added: "There is a lot of soul-searching going on internally about how the same individual was able to breach the perimeter twice in such a short space of time. People inside the system are seriously questioning how this was allowed to happen again."

The Wales family has faced multiple security scares in recent years and is now protected by extensive no-go zones, fencing, surveillance, and strict no-fly areas around royal homes.

