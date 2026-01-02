EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Royal Family Stalker Terror — The Firm's Security Team Under Fire After Prince William 'Trespasser' Allegedly Struck Twice in 3 Days

Derek was initially released on police bail after the first incident, allegedly allowing him to return and repeat the offense before being detained by officers from the Met Police Royal and Specialist Protection Command.

He has since been charged with two counts of trespassing and is now being held in custody.

Royal aides were informed of the incidents, which occurred shortly before Christmas at the historic London residence that houses several senior royals and staff.

The Prince of Wales, 43, and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 43, primarily live in Windsor but maintain the palace's 20-room Apartment 1A as their London base. It is understood they were not at Kensington Palace during the intrusions.