Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew 'Used' Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie as His Eyes and Ears at Royal Christmas After Snub

According to insiders, the disgraced royal urged his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie , to attend King Charles III 's Sandringham festivities so they could "report back" on what went on at the royal gathering he was shut out of.

He spent Christmas Day instead at Royal Lodge, isolated from the rest of the monarchy .

Once a senior working royal, Andrew, 65, has been stripped of all his titles and effectively exiled from family events amid the ongoing fallout from his links to Jeffrey Epstein and other controversies.

Royal author Ingrid Seward spoke on The Sun's TV show Royal Exclusive, revealing: "I don’t think Beatrice and Eugenie had a choice. Andrew said to them, 'You have to go.'

"He wants to know what's going on and what people are saying about him. They are Andrew's only passport into the Royal Family now. I'm absolutely sure he persuaded them."

Charles Rae, another guest on the show, added: "One of the first things when they got back would be Andrew on the phone asking, 'Who said what?'"