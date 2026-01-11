Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew 'Used' Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie as His Eyes and Ears at Royal Christmas After Snub
Jan. 11 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor didn't just stay home for Christmas; he strategized, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to insiders, the disgraced royal urged his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to attend King Charles III's Sandringham festivities so they could "report back" on what went on at the royal gathering he was shut out of.
Spent Christmas Alone
Once a senior working royal, Andrew, 65, has been stripped of all his titles and effectively exiled from family events amid the ongoing fallout from his links to Jeffrey Epstein and other controversies.
He spent Christmas Day instead at Royal Lodge, isolated from the rest of the monarchy.
'Passport into the Royal Family'
Royal author Ingrid Seward spoke on The Sun's TV show Royal Exclusive, revealing: "I don’t think Beatrice and Eugenie had a choice. Andrew said to them, 'You have to go.'
"He wants to know what's going on and what people are saying about him. They are Andrew's only passport into the Royal Family now. I'm absolutely sure he persuaded them."
Charles Rae, another guest on the show, added: "One of the first things when they got back would be Andrew on the phone asking, 'Who said what?'"
Change of Plans
Beatrice was reportedly due to go skiing over the holiday, but changed her plans.
Instead, she joined Eugenie and the rest of the royals for the traditional Christmas morning walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other senior family members.
Despite their father's dramatic fall from grace, King Charles has allowed the sisters to keep their titles and remain part of the broader family celebrations, making clear they aren't being punished for Andrew's actions.
New Nickname
This comes as RadarOnline.com revealed the merciless nickname palace aides have bestowed on the banished ex‑royal now that he’s been stripped of all his royal titles and privileges.
One source shared with us: "Andy is now just that – Andy.
"That used to be his nickname when his titles were first removed – but now they know he gets twitchy every time someone looks at him twice, he gets called Paranoid Android.
"It's very fitting, as his paranoia has now reached rabid proportions. It's taking over his life, as he thinks every second look or smile is a staff member mocking his downfall."
Meanwhile, the disgraced royal is said to be resisting orders to move out of the Royal Lodge estate he long shared with ex‑wife Sarah Ferguson, 66.