Prince Andrew

Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew 'Used' Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie as His Eyes and Ears at Royal Christmas After Snub

three images of Prince Andrew and Prince Beatrice and Prince Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Exiled Prince Andrew allegedly leaned on Beatrice & Eugenie to stay connected to royal Christmas.

Profile Image

Jan. 11 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor didn't just stay home for Christmas; he strategized, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to insiders, the disgraced royal urged his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to attend King Charles III's Sandringham festivities so they could "report back" on what went on at the royal gathering he was shut out of.

Spent Christmas Alone

Image of Prince Andrew stays home at Royal Lodge after being snubbed from Sandringham Christmas.
Source: MEGA

ex-Prince Andrew stays home at Royal Lodge after being snubbed from Sandringham Christmas.

Once a senior working royal, Andrew, 65, has been stripped of all his titles and effectively exiled from family events amid the ongoing fallout from his links to Jeffrey Epstein and other controversies.

He spent Christmas Day instead at Royal Lodge, isolated from the rest of the monarchy.

'Passport into the Royal Family'

Image of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie join King Charles and the royal family for Christmas morning.
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie join King Charles and the royal family for Christmas morning.

Royal author Ingrid Seward spoke on The Sun's TV show Royal Exclusive, revealing: "I don’t think Beatrice and Eugenie had a choice. Andrew said to them, 'You have to go.'

"He wants to know what's going on and what people are saying about him. They are Andrew's only passport into the Royal Family now. I'm absolutely sure he persuaded them."

Charles Rae, another guest on the show, added: "One of the first things when they got back would be Andrew on the phone asking, 'Who said what?'"

Change of Plans

Image of Insiders claim Andrew urged his daughters to act as his 'eyes and ears' at the festivities.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim Andrew urged his daughters to act as his 'eyes and ears' at the festivities.

Beatrice was reportedly due to go skiing over the holiday, but changed her plans.

Instead, she joined Eugenie and the rest of the royals for the traditional Christmas morning walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other senior family members.

Despite their father's dramatic fall from grace, King Charles has allowed the sisters to keep their titles and remain part of the broader family celebrations, making clear they aren't being punished for Andrew's actions.

New Nickname

Image of The ex-royal reportedly resists moving from the Royal Lodge estate he shared with Sarah Ferguson.
Source: MEGA

The ex-royal reportedly resists moving from the Royal Lodge estate he shared with Sarah Ferguson.

This comes as RadarOnline.com revealed the merciless nickname palace aides have bestowed on the banished ex‑royal now that he’s been stripped of all his royal titles and privileges.

One source shared with us: "Andy is now just that – Andy.

"That used to be his nickname when his titles were first removed – but now they know he gets twitchy every time someone looks at him twice, he gets called Paranoid Android.

"It's very fitting, as his paranoia has now reached rabid proportions. It's taking over his life, as he thinks every second look or smile is a staff member mocking his downfall."

Meanwhile, the disgraced royal is said to be resisting orders to move out of the Royal Lodge estate he long shared with ex‑wife Sarah Ferguson, 66.

