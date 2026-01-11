Meghan Markle Could Be Making Her First Trip Back to Britain in Four Years This Summer If Security Gives the Green Light
Jan. 11 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle may finally be returning to Britain this summer for the first time in four years, but only if security clearance is approved, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, is reportedly planning to travel with Prince Harry, 41, to attend a one-year countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
'Deciding Factor'
A source told The Sun, "Security is always going to be the deciding factor in this."
This would mark Meghan’s first visit since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. She has supported the Invictus Games in the past, joining Harry at events in Canada and Germany.
But returning to the UK requires approval from a government security committee, which is reportedly reviewing whether the couple can have taxpayer-funded protection during their stay.
Britain 'Isn't Safe'
Insiders claim that Ravec, a committee of police, royal, and government experts, is currently reviewing Harry’s bid for taxpayer-funded armed security.
Sources say the Duke has previously insisted it isn't safe to bring his family to Britain, raising questions over whether Meghan's rumored visit this summer could actually go ahead.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to learn this month whether security arrangements will be approved for their potential visit to Birmingham.
It's not yet clear if Harry and Meghan's children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, will be joining them on the trip.
Strict Security Treatment
The drama around Meghan and Harry’s possible summer return comes amid fresh RadarOnline.com revelations that Prince Harry could be subjected to unusually strict security treatment if he attends future meetings with the royal family.
According to sources, lingering mistrust over Harry's memoir Spare and past tell‑all interviews means palace officials want to treat him with "great suspicion," even as he edges toward a reconciliation.
Prince Harry 'Can't Be Trusted'
One source shared with RadarOnline.com: "The problem with Harry is that he is still just not trusted.
"Aides have warned King Charles to avoid taking phone calls with Harry in case he records them. They worry is that he could use every word for another book or TV interview.
"He will now face being literally frisked by palace security for wires – like a common criminal – before being allowed into the rooms where he will talk with Charles about the terms of how he is going to re-enter the royal family."