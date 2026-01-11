Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Could Be Making Her First Trip Back to Britain in Four Years This Summer If Security Gives the Green Light

image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess could visit for the Invictus Games, though their UK trip hinges on security clearance.

Profile Image

Jan. 11 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle may finally be returning to Britain this summer for the first time in four years, but only if security clearance is approved, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, is reportedly planning to travel with Prince Harry, 41, to attend a one-year countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Article continues below advertisement

'Deciding Factor'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Meghan Markle could make her first trip back to Britain in four years this summer if security approves.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle could make her first trip back to Britain in four years this summer if security approves.

A source told The Sun, "Security is always going to be the deciding factor in this."

This would mark Meghan’s first visit since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. She has supported the Invictus Games in the past, joining Harry at events in Canada and Germany.

But returning to the UK requires approval from a government security committee, which is reportedly reviewing whether the couple can have taxpayer-funded protection during their stay.

Article continues below advertisement

Britain 'Isn't Safe'

Image of Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly plan to attend the one-year countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly plan to attend the one-year countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Insiders claim that Ravec, a committee of police, royal, and government experts, is currently reviewing Harry’s bid for taxpayer-funded armed security.

Sources say the Duke has previously insisted it isn't safe to bring his family to Britain, raising questions over whether Meghan's rumored visit this summer could actually go ahead.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to learn this month whether security arrangements will be approved for their potential visit to Birmingham.

It's not yet clear if Harry and Meghan's children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, will be joining them on the trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Strict Security Treatment

Image of Ravec, a police and government committee, is reviewing Harry’s bid for taxpayer-funded armed security before the trip.
Source: MEGA

Ravec, a police and government committee, is reviewing Harry’s bid for taxpayer-funded armed security before the trip.

The drama around Meghan and Harry’s possible summer return comes amid fresh RadarOnline.com revelations that Prince Harry could be subjected to unusually strict security treatment if he attends future meetings with the royal family.

According to sources, lingering mistrust over Harry's memoir Spare and past tell‑all interviews means palace officials want to treat him with "great suspicion," even as he edges toward a reconciliation.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Read the Hilariously Cruel Nickname Shamed Andrew Windsor has Been Given Over 'Rabid Paranoia' Since Being Exiled From Royal Family

Photo of Prince Andrew

'Sweetheart Deal' Exposed: Former Prince Andrew's 30-Room Mansion Went 22 Years Without a Single Inspection and Zero Oversight

Prince Harry 'Can't Be Trusted'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of The potential return comes amid reports Harry faced intense security scrutiny ahead of royal meetings, adding tension to the visit.
Source: MEGA

The potential return comes amid reports Harry faced intense security scrutiny ahead of royal meetings, adding tension to the visit.

One source shared with RadarOnline.com: "The problem with Harry is that he is still just not trusted.

"Aides have warned King Charles to avoid taking phone calls with Harry in case he records them. They worry is that he could use every word for another book or TV interview.

"He will now face being literally frisked by palace security for wires – like a common criminal – before being allowed into the rooms where he will talk with Charles about the terms of how he is going to re-enter the royal family."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.